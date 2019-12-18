LPD Blue – December 18th, 2019

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after carbon monoxide exposure

A 59-year-old woman has died and two others were taken to hospital after being exposed to carbon monoxide in a Laval, Que. residence.

Police spokesperson Stéphanie Beschara said that Laval authorities were dispatched to a small apartment building at 2:20 p.m. on Friday in the Laval-des-Rapides region.

Two people were taken to hospital and are in stable condition condition. Police could not confirm whether the 59-year-old victim died at the residence or at the hospital.

Authorities say they are unsure how the three people were exposed to the toxic gas.

The case was deemed not criminal and was transferred to the Quebec coroner to investigate.

Laval man facing charges after police respond to reported domestic dispute, find apartment fire

A man in his 50s has been arrested and faces charges of attempted murder following a fire late Sunday night on Montreal’s north shore.

Laval police say they were called around 9 p.m. to the apartment building on 62nd Avenue near Cartier Boulevard concerning a reported domestic dispute between a couple.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say a fire was also underway in the building. Police are investigating whether the fire was deliberately set but could not confirm if the two incidents are related.

The man and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are in a relationship, according to police.

The man is expected to be transported to a detention centre where he will meet with investigators.

The fire department was called to the scene. Residents were forced to leave the building due to the flames.

Sentence for a Sexual Assailant

The Laval Police Service wishes to inform the public that Antoine Laflèche, 74 years old, was found guilty, last October 7, of the charge of indecent assault, at the Court of Quebec of Laval. He has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, 3 years probation and will also be added to the sex offender registry.

Recall of facts :

On June 27, 2018, Antoine Laflèche was arrested for sexual crimes. These crimes were committed in the early 1960s and lasted more than 20 years. At the time of the events, he was part of the religious group, La Mission de l’Esprit-Saint and he used the name Laflèche Trudeau. The victims targeted were mainly young minors gravitating around them.

Anyone who has been a victim of this man is invited to contact us to file an official complaint on our Info Line 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911, mentioning the file LVL- 170406-046

Fire begins on a Quintessence balcony

A fire started on the night of December 13-14 on the balcony of an apartment located on the 11th floor of the Quintessence residential tower located at 3720 boulevard Saint-Elzéar, in Chomedey.

The call to 911 took place at 3:53 a.m. 6 units and 19 firefighters arrived on site 7 minutes later. When they arrived, the evacuation was already underway and flames were apparent on the outdoor balcony.

The fire was brought under control at 4:12 a.m. The cause of this is a poor layout of a smoking article.

The damage is estimated at $ 15,000 for the building and $ 3,000 for its contents.

Burning Trucks Snarls Traffic on Highway 15 in Laval

It was dramatic looking, but fortunately, no one was hurt.

A 10-wheel truck caught fire at around 9:40 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 15 in Laval, on the northbound side near the St. Martin exit.

Firefighters arrived and made quick work of the blaze — though traffic heading north on the 15 did slow down for a time.