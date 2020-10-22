LPD Blue – Crime news from Laval

Theft: Laval police request citizens to

identify dangerous suspects

The Service de police de Laval (SPL) is requesting the public to cooperate in identifying

suspects who have committed a robbery, in

a school parking lot in the Ste-Rose district,

in Laval.

Chronology of the event:

On August 12, 2020, at around 2 a.m., a

security guard supervising a construction site

heard screams coming from the stands behind a

school. He walked over and turned on the headlights of his vehicle to investigate the situation.

Three suspects reportedly walked up to him and

punched him in the face, before he could get

out of the cabin.

He attempted to call 911, but

one of the suspects allegedly snatched his phone

from him, then forcibly removed him from his

vehicle. The suspect then allegedly hit him

several times with the help of his accomplices.

They allegedly fled on foot with the victim’s

cell phone, wallet and keys.

A young woman

accompanied them at the time of the criminal

events, but she allegedly did not participate.

She is considered an important witness and

investigators would like to identify her.

Description of suspect 1:

Male, Caucasian, apparently of Arab origin,

about 20 years old – Measures approximately

1m 83 (6 feet) – Short hair

Description of suspect 2:

Caucasian male of appearance of Arab origin,

about 20 years old – Measures approximately

1.75 m (5 feet and 7 inches) – Short hair and

a beard

Description of suspect 3:

Caucasian male of appearance of Arab origin,

about 20 years old – Measures 1m 75 (5 feet

and 8 inches)

Description of suspect 4:

Caucasian woman about 20 years old – Long

brown hair

Anyone who has information about these individuals is asked to communicate confidentially

on the Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or

dial 911 and mention the LVL 200812-006 file.