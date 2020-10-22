LPD Blue – Crime news from Laval

Theft: Laval police request citizens to
identify dangerous suspects
The Service de police de Laval (SPL) is requesting the public to cooperate in identifying
suspects who have committed a robbery, in
a school parking lot in the Ste-Rose district,
in Laval.
Chronology of the event:
On August 12, 2020, at around 2 a.m., a
security guard supervising a construction site
heard screams coming from the stands behind a
school. He walked over and turned on the headlights of his vehicle to investigate the situation.
Three suspects reportedly walked up to him and
punched him in the face, before he could get
out of the cabin.
He attempted to call 911, but
one of the suspects allegedly snatched his phone
from him, then forcibly removed him from his
vehicle. The suspect then allegedly hit him
several times with the help of his accomplices.
They allegedly fled on foot with the victim’s
cell phone, wallet and keys.
A young woman
accompanied them at the time of the criminal
events, but she allegedly did not participate.
She is considered an important witness and
investigators would like to identify her.
Description of suspect 1:
Male, Caucasian, apparently of Arab origin,
about 20 years old – Measures approximately
1m 83 (6 feet) – Short hair
Description of suspect 2:
Caucasian male of appearance of Arab origin,
about 20 years old – Measures approximately
1.75 m (5 feet and 7 inches) – Short hair and
a beard
Description of suspect 3:
Caucasian male of appearance of Arab origin,
about 20 years old – Measures 1m 75 (5 feet
and 8 inches)
Description of suspect 4:
Caucasian woman about 20 years old – Long
brown hair
Anyone who has information about these individuals is asked to communicate confidentially
on the Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or
dial 911 and mention the LVL 200812-006 file.