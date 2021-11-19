LPD’s popular ‘Dog Calendar’ now available for 2022

The Laval Police Department announced last week that their beloved annual Dog Handlers’ Calendar for the benefit of the Martin Matte Foundation is now on sale.

Available for the low price of just $5 per copy, the calendar helps to finance leisure and respite activities for persons who are living with the long-term effects of head trauma.

“We are proud to launch today the latest edition of our Dog Handlers’ Calendar today,” said Laval Police Chief Pierre Brochet.

“For more than a decade, the members of the dog squadron have been devoting themselves to offering a better future to victims of head trauma and their families. We invite the population to get themselves one, while making a difference for all those who are in need.”

The LPD has been involved with the cause since the death of master dog handler Éric Lavoie, who succumbed to a head trauma. He was injured during a road accident while out answering an emergency call.

Every day, ten Quebecers lose their autonomy following a head trauma. At least half of them are the result of road accidents.” Sales of the 2021 calendar resulted in $26,857.08 being gathered for the foundation.

To date, the LPD has donated $505,542 over the past 12 years. The new 2022 calendars are available at the LPD’s eastern offices (3225, boulevard Saint-Martin Est), at neighbourhood stations, as well as at LPD headquarters (2911, boulevard Chomedey).

Laval Police seeking gifts for needy children

The LPD is calling upon the generosity of all Laval residents by inviting them to donate Christmas gifts to needy children during the LPD’s second annual Sharing Tree (Arbre du partage) event.

If you go to LPD headquarters on Chomedey Blvd., you’ll be able to choose a label card indicating gift choices (minimum amount $30) for children chosen ahead of time in local schools whose families are having financial problems. The gift must then be placed in a special gift bag and returned to the police headquarters building by Dec. 12 at the latest. Volunteer police officers will then proceed with the distribution of the gifts to the needy children on Dec. 18. Your generosity could help make a needy child happy this Christmas.

LPD takes part in Quebec-wide child-porn crackdown

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested 26 people last week suspected of being connected with a province-wide child pornography ring.

The suspects, ages 33 to 75, were taken into custody between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11.

The operation was part of a major investigation that took place in regions across Quebec, including Laval, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec City, Lanaudière, Gaspésie, Montérégie, Estrie, Centre-du-Québec, Montreal and Outaouais.

Quebec provincial police said the arrested suspects appeared in the courthouses nearest to their homes to face charges of possession, distribution and access to child pornography.

Police also conducted searches of the suspects’ homes and seized computer equipment for analysis.

The efforts involved cooperation between the SQ, as well as the municipal forces of Laval, Montreal, Quebec City, Longueuil and Gatineau, as part of a task force created on Oct. 1 to identify and arrest producers and distributors of child pornography across Quebec.

Anyone who feels they have information about a situation involving sexual exploitation of children on the internet is invited to contact the police online.