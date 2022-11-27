LPD asks potential sex assault victims to come forth after Laval man charged

The Laval Police Dept. is asking for the public’s assistance in a case involving a man from Laval who faces charges of committing a sexual assault and a robbery seven years ago.

Nabil Taher faces charges of sexual assault and robbery.

Nabil Taher, 41, was arrested last March and released with several conditions to observe, according to the LPD. He was arraigned at the Palais de Justice de Laval in July.

According to an account issued by the LPD, Taher is alleged to have met the victim on a dating website in September 2015.

It is alleged that he sexually assaulted the victim at a motel and also made threats while demanding money.

As the LPD believes there could be other victims, they are asking anyone with potentially useful information to phone the police force’s confidential hotline at (450) 662-4636, or 9-1-1. The file number is LVL 150912-002.