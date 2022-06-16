Le Pilier Foundation’s first ‘Urban BBQ’ was a resounding success

Mayor Stéphane Boyer and several city councillors were among the guests

On June 9, Le Pilier Foundation was pleased to welcome more than 100 guests to the first edition of their Urban BBQ event, with the mayor of Laval as a special guest of honor, at the Château Taillefer Lafon vineyard near Laval-Ouest.

Respite for families

From the left, Pierre Bélanger, executive-director Fondation Le Pilier (FLP), Bernard Rochette, administrator FLP, Stéphane Boyer, mayor of Laval, city councillor Sandra El-Helou, Isabelle Bonin, FLP board administrator, Sylvain Fontaine, president of the board FLP, Daniel Paquette, FLP board administrator, Sylvie Parent, FLP board administrator, and Johanne Desjardins, executive-director for philanthropy, development and communications at FLP. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

With a fundraising target of up to $50,000, all proceeds from the event are going towards supporting the adaptative activities and specialized respite services available at Le Pilier’s Centre Marcelle et Jean Coutu in Laval, for families of persons with disabilities.

In a relaxed and informal atmosphere, with the Andy Dacoulis Quartet jazz band providing musical entertainment, the guests were invited during the evening to enjoy a taste of the renowned vineyard’s various products, with expert guidance provided by a sommelier, while networking with members of the Laval business community.

Many supporters

As participants in the fundraiser, the board members of Le Pilier Foundation said they wished to extend their warmest thanks to Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer, to the City of Laval, to Pillar Platinum sponsors Jean Coutu and Brunet, as well as to all the other sponsors, partners, donors and guests who helped make the foundation’s first annual Urban BBQ event a resounding success.

From the left, Valérie Gagnon Paradis and Jonathan Turcotte Lebreton, who are special ambassadors for Le Pilier, were among the guests at last week’s Urban BBQ. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

“I am honoured to have contributed to the first edition of Le Pilier Foundation’s Urban BBQ,” said Mayor Boyer. “It was important for me to attend and show my support for this charitable organization involved with people with disabilities and their families.

Mayor supports Le Pilier

“This is especially important since Le Pilier Foundation has been providing essential services in the community for over 37 years, even before I was born,” he added. “They deserve all our support in the continuation of their mission.”

“All proceeds from our Urban BBQ will support many families of people with disabilities,” said Sylvain Fontaine, president of Le Pilier Foundation. “This new tradition of Le Pilier Foundation also helped us celebrate the Québec Week for Disabled Persons.”

Quality of Life

For the past 37 years, the mission of Le Pilier Foundation has been to improve the quality of life of people with disabilities, young or adult, living with an intellectual disability, a head injury or another type of physical disability, or an autism spectrum disorder, without forgetting the benefits for their families.

More than 100 guests attended the first edition of Le Pilier’s Urban BBQ event with the mayor of Laval at the Château Taillefer Lafon vineyard near Laval-Ouest on June 9. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Today, Le Pilier Foundation includes more than 200 employees dedicated to the well-being of people with disabilities who work daily with 110 people with disabilities in ten adaptative living environments.

Services for the disabled

Two hundred and fifty other disabled people also benefit from Le Pilier’s specialized respite services, inclusive housing for autism and youth, and adaptative activities at the Marcelle and Jean Coutu Centre in Laval.

The foundation is grateful to its donors who, since the foundation’s creation in 1985, have supported Le Pilier’s mission. Donations can be mailed to Le Pilier Foundation (425 Jean-Coutu Place, Laval, Quebec, H7H 3C8) or can be made electronically online at www.lepilier.org.