Laval’s post-flood cleanup a success, says city

(TLN) Around 275 volunteers and 400 municipal employees (including 350 blue collar workers) took part last weekend in a massive two-day spring cleanup operation held all over Laval following the floods which left damage and debris in various areas of the island.

“I would like to warmly thank all the volunteers and all the municipal employees who came to the assistance of the victims during this big cleanup, without forgetting the STL which furnished shuttles for transportation,” said Mayor Marc Demers.

Thanks from mayor

“Without your support, we would never have been able to accomplish such a task on such short notice. I am certain that just like me, each of the persons affected by the floods is grateful to you for your devotion and cooperation.”

In order to clean up properties affected by the floodwaters, volunteers and employees formed teams that worked over the two days with unparalleled enthusiasm. If anything, it also showed the strong sense of solidarity that exists between people living in Laval.

A lot of work

In all, the volunteers and municipal employees concentrated their efforts on seven zones in Laval that suffered flooding. They recovered 83,000 used sand bags, containing 1,500 tonnes of sand. As well, 425 households were visited and the exteriors of 277 homes were cleaned of debris.

Last weekend’s cleanup operation was the beginning of a regular spring cleanup the City of Laval will also be conducting in the coming weeks. Residents who were unable to take advantage of the assistance offered last weekend will be able to get additional help in the coming weeks from teams continuing to operate in the flooded areas.