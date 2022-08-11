Laval’s Cité de la biotech chosen by Moderna for new vaccine facility

Global pharmaceutical giant Moderna, which was a key player in the production of Covid vaccines over the past two years, says it has chosen Laval as the location for its new Montreal-area mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility.

Moderna’s new facility will be located in an area of the Cité de la BioTech where the INRS has agreed to sell some of its land.

In a statement Moderna issued on Thursday morning, the company said it signed a purchase agreement on Aug. 6 with the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) for land in the Cité de la biotech, Laval’s biotechnology park, to serve as the site of Moderna’s new biomanufacturing facility.

“This location offers tremendous synergies to Moderna due to its proximity to a renowned research institution, in addition to fitting the requirements of the project and its importance to all Canadians and Quebecers,” said the company.

“We are pleased to have found the ideal site for the expected construction of our mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility.”

Moderna said construction is slated to begin in 2022, with the facility becoming operational by the end of 2024, subject to planning and regulatory approvals.

There was no mention of the number of jobs expected to be generated by the new facility.

“We look forward to working with the City of Laval as our newest partner in the expected implementation of this project and to sharing further details once due diligence is completed,” said the company.

Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer issued the following statement following the announcement.

“Last year, I had the privilege to be able to announce the enlargement of our Cité de la biotech so that Laval could be a significant participant in the future of public health in Canada,” said Boyer.

“It’s certain the addition of a major player such as Moderna to our project is a true privilege. We welcome them today with enthusiasm and we will be following this dossier very closely.”

This upbeat news for Laval municipal officials comes following a much more negative announcement in June, when Sanofi Canada said it would be shutting its operations in Laval by the end of 2022 and moving to Ontario. Eighty-five Sanofi employees were impacted.