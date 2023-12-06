Laval wins the jury’s prize for the best water in Quebec and renews its 5 stars

On the occasion of the 2023 Programs
of Excellence Day organized by Réseau
Environnement, the City of Laval was rewarded
twice for the exceptional quality of its drinking water.
Laval won the 2023 Jury’s Choice
Award at the Quebec Best Water Competition,
in addition to renewing its 5-star certification
from the Program of Excellence in Drinking
Water – Treatment (PEXEP-T) for its 3 drinking
water plants.
“We are proud of these prestigious awards. The
daily work and efforts of our staff, day and night,
allow us to maintain the highest standards in
the production of drinking water.
Laval will continue to improve and refine its ways of doing
things to maintain exceptional water quality
for its population», said Said Christine Poirier,
member of the Executive Committee and municipal councillor for Duvernay–Pont-Viau.
As part of the10th editionof the Best Water in
Quebec Competition , a 5-person jury evaluated water samples from 13 Quebec drinking
water stations during blind tastings based on
taste, clarity and odour criteria.
The jury could count on the knowledge of Jérémie d’Hauteville,
co-founder of the competition and oenologist
(specialist in the study of wines).
The Pont-Viau plant in Laval, elected by the jury, will represent
Québec across North America in the Best of the
Best Water Taste Test, organized annually by the
American Water Works Association (AWWA).
5-Star Certificate
The 5-star certification of Réseau
Environnement’s Program of Excellence in
Drinking Water – Treatment (PEXEP-T) attests
that the 3 Laval drinking water treatment plants
produced water of superior quality to the standards in effect throughout 2022.
The SainteRose municipal treatment plant has received
this distinction for the 12th consecutive year,
the Pont-Viau station has been recognized
for the 11th year in a row, and the Chomedey
station has received this distinction for the5th
time.
To be part of this program of excellence, a city
must commit to exceeding standards, aiming
for the highest standards, and continuously
improving.
Laval was among the first three
municipalities to join this program, and it is
now part of five programs of excellence in
water management, which is a testament to
its commitment to the highest standards to offer
the best to its citizens.
In addition to the two awards, Mario Gagné, Head of the Wastewater
Sanitation Division at the City of Laval, was
honoured for his exceptional contribution to
Réseau Environnement.