Laval wins the jury’s prize for the best water in Quebec and renews its 5 stars

On the occasion of the 2023 Programs

of Excellence Day organized by Réseau

Environnement, the City of Laval was rewarded

twice for the exceptional quality of its drinking water.

From left to right: Martin Laneuville, CEO of Réseau Environnement, Geneviève Pigeon, President of Réseau Environnement, Christine Poirier, municipal councillor of Duvernay–Pont-Viau, Carl McKenty, supervisor of the Pont-Viau water station, and Sylvain Côté, operator of the Pont-Viau water station. (Photo: Réseau Environnement)

Laval won the 2023 Jury’s Choice

Award at the Quebec Best Water Competition,

in addition to renewing its 5-star certification

from the Program of Excellence in Drinking

Water – Treatment (PEXEP-T) for its 3 drinking

water plants.

“We are proud of these prestigious awards. The

daily work and efforts of our staff, day and night,

allow us to maintain the highest standards in

the production of drinking water.

Laval will continue to improve and refine its ways of doing

things to maintain exceptional water quality

for its population», said Said Christine Poirier,

member of the Executive Committee and municipal councillor for Duvernay–Pont-Viau.

As part of the10th editionof the Best Water in

Quebec Competition , a 5-person jury evaluated water samples from 13 Quebec drinking

water stations during blind tastings based on

taste, clarity and odour criteria.

The jury could count on the knowledge of Jérémie d’Hauteville,

co-founder of the competition and oenologist

(specialist in the study of wines).

The Pont-Viau plant in Laval, elected by the jury, will represent

Québec across North America in the Best of the

Best Water Taste Test, organized annually by the

American Water Works Association (AWWA).

5-Star Certificate

The 5-star certification of Réseau

Environnement’s Program of Excellence in

Drinking Water – Treatment (PEXEP-T) attests

that the 3 Laval drinking water treatment plants

produced water of superior quality to the standards in effect throughout 2022.

The SainteRose municipal treatment plant has received

this distinction for the 12th consecutive year,

the Pont-Viau station has been recognized

for the 11th year in a row, and the Chomedey

station has received this distinction for the5th

time.

To be part of this program of excellence, a city

must commit to exceeding standards, aiming

for the highest standards, and continuously

improving.

Laval was among the first three

municipalities to join this program, and it is

now part of five programs of excellence in

water management, which is a testament to

its commitment to the highest standards to offer

the best to its citizens.

In addition to the two awards, Mario Gagné, Head of the Wastewater

Sanitation Division at the City of Laval, was

honoured for his exceptional contribution to

Réseau Environnement.