Laval undertakes massive cleanup, following early April ice-storm

Chomedey’s beautiful and abundant trees suffered a significant blow

The ice storm that raged through Laval and other areas of the greater Montreal region at the beginning of this month made a devastating impact on trees in neighbourhoods like Chomedey – although not to the same extent as the far more disastrous 1998 ice storm.

On Notre-Dame Blvd. near Curé Labelle Blvd., there was less severe damage, even though the remainders of smaller trees fell across the pavement, forcing traffic to detour (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

If anything, older trees with brittle trunks and limbs seemed to have been more susceptible to shearing off and falling. In Chomedey, on 90th Ave. near the corner of 7th St., one of the neighbourhood’s oldest and stateliest trees fell halfway across the road.

Assessing the damage

On close-by Notre-Dame Blvd. near Curé Labelle, there was less severe damage, even though the remainders of smaller trees fell across the pavement, forcing traffic to detour around until the arrival of city employees who were already working double-time all over Laval on the clean-up.

At Berthiaume-Du Tremblay Park in Chomedey in the days following the ice storm, the scene was also one of fairly-extensive tree devastation. Like the 1998 ice storm, this one will be keeping city crews, contractors, as well as private property owners busy tidying up over the coming months.

In the aftermath of the ice storm, the City of Laval is undertaking a massive cleanup operation, taking into account that it’s now spring and the regular post-winter operations also need to be done.

On with the cleanup

Do you have branches that have fallen off due to the April 2023 ice storm? You can dispose of your tree branches and trunks at th​e Ecocentre and the dry material reception area. They were accepting branches and tree trunks free of charge until April 16, with no limit on the quantities accepted, although the city has not said what happens after that date.

The city has also made some arrangements since the ice storm to pick up branches and tree trunks, although the following conditions apply: Branches must be less than 8 feet in length; they must be placed at the curb in front of the residence; no wood will be collected in the backyard; wood must be bundled according to the size of the logs and branches must be separated; wood must be placed at the edge of the public road to avoid the need for City employees and their machinery to drive on your property.

The City of Laval is undertaking a combined spring/post-ice storm cleanup operation

The city is making the following recommendations: It is suggested that certified arborists be used for forestry work; and if a tree or branches threaten to fall on a wire or a power pole, contact Hydro-Québec. The collection of organic waste is limited to what goes into the bin. Branches left next to the bin will not be collected at this time.

Types of collection

As well, collection services differ based on who prunes the branches or fells the trees:

At Berthiaume-Du Tremblay Park in Chomedey in the days following the ice storm, the scene was also one of fairly-extensive tree devastation. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Collection by the city: Municipal crews usually cut branches or trees that are diseased (mainly ash trees) or that occupy a right-of-way. The collection is carried out by the public works department. ​Residents should usually allow for a period of 7 to 10 days for the collection. Delays can vary considerably, depending on the season and the weather (strong winds, glazed frost, etc.)

Collection by a pruner: Pruners are responsible for collecting the branches they cut. It is up to the resident to ensure that the pruner provides this service, however.

Collection by a resident: Organic waste collection: Branches are accepted in the organic waste collection, but certain criteria apply. Please view the page on organic waste for further information. Garbage collection: Tree stumps, branches and trunks are accepted in the garbage collection, but certain criteria apply. Please view the page on garbage collection for further information. Debris sites for dry materials: Tree branches, trunks and stumps within Laval city limits are accepted at debris sites under certain conditions. Fees may also apply. Please view the page on debris sites for further information.

