Laval roots: Mille-Iles MNA Virginie Dufour

Thinks a “spark” is needed for the next PLQ leader

ERIN SEIZE

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for The Laval News

info@newsfirst.ca

Upon arriving at the subject of gardening,

Virginie Dufour’s face lights up. She’s been

testing varieties of beans, onions, squashes,

melons and berries. Her garden boasts over

sixty tomato and pepper plants. This year’s

harvest was abundant in garlic, kohlrabi and

beets. Each has its preferred season and it’s

not always a success.

Mille-Îles Liberal MNA Virginie Dufour.



“The carrots were a disaster,” she said. “It’s

more for the pleasure of it.”

Dufour shares the fruits of her labour. “She’ll

come to the office and bring tomatoes and

cucumbers,” said Vincent Cammisano, her

political attaché. “She tries, but she doesn’t

have a lot of time.”

Sworn in as Liberal Party (PLQ) MNA for

Mille Îles in the fall of 2022, Dufour was also

named the official Opposition spokesperson

on municipal affairs, housing and the region

of Laval.

No stranger to politics

Dufour served eight years on the city of Laval’s

executive committee as councillor of SainteRose where she developed an expertise in urban

planning and the environment. A highlight of

her two consecutive mandates was ensuring

Laval’s financial commitment towards preserving the biodiversity of close to 600 hectares of

natural landscapes. She earned an MBA from

Université de Laval and was the first woman

to hold the presidency of the Association of

Quebec Urbanists between 2021 and 2023.

Massimo Iezzoni, General Manager of the

Communauté Metropolitaine de Montreal who

has worked with Dufour on various projects

expressed that she “knows her files very well.”

“She’s someone that I appreciate,” said Iezzoni.

“She has a great deal of expertise and knowledge

in planning and urban development.”

Dufour graduated from Saint-Francois’ Leblanc

High School in 1994 and moved back to the Laval

region after working in Chile for four years. She

was intrigued when an 18-year-old mayoral

candidate came in second place against Mayor

Vaillancourt in 2005. The longtime mayor’s

disregard for the environment rankled her.

“I told myself that surely we would be better off

with this young woman as mayor than [Mayor

Vaillancourt], who was authorizing the destruction of natural habitats.”

She began volunteering for the Mouvement

Lavallois party and eventually won the SaintRose district in 2013. She got 46 per cent of

the vote after duking it out with seven other

candidates.

“I worked very hard going from door to door,”

she said. “I was campaigning with my stroller,

my youngest was one and a half and my oldest

was three.”

Some rocky moments

A year into her second mandate in 2018, no

less than nine city council members left the

party after the Mayor and leader of Mouvement

Lavallois, André Demers, was reported to have

an “autocratic leadership” style by his peers

according to an article in The Courrier de Laval.

Dufour was steadfast in her party allegiance and

a majority of the council members eventually

returned to the party.

In 2020 a recording surfaced prompting TVA

News to publish “embarrassing” allegations of

illegal campaign financing of around $200,

which Dufour vigorously denied. Quebec’s

Chief Electoral Officer spokesperson Julie

St-Arnaud confirmed that no charges were

ever laid against Dufour.

“I took a break, I was tired,” she said. “There

were a few scandals and it was difficult, then

with the pandemic and so on, it really got to me.”

Putting her expertise to use at

the National Assembly

According to fellow Liberal party MNA of

Chomedey, Sona Lakhoyan Olivier, Dufour

is a team player. She was impressed by her

colleague’s humility, in-depth understanding

of urban planning and ability to change the

opposing team’s mind.

Mille-Îles Liberal MNA Virginie Dufour.



“Even the [Minister of Municipal Affairs

Andrée Laforest] would stop the meeting and

say, ‘oh, I like that point, okay so maybe we’ll

change it,’” said Olivier, recounting a meeting

for amendments to Bill 16, An Act to amend the

Act respecting land use planning and development and other provisions. Dufour called on

her experience to inch forward on the matter

of public consultations despite limited leeway. She successfully convinced Coalition Avenir

Quebec (CAQ) to maintain the in-person public

consultation process for zoning changes, which

had been optional in the original version.

Dufour’s latest proposal was a bill to prevent

evictions for short term rentals like Airbnbs,

which was rejected by the CAQ majority this

October.

Leadership needs a “spark”

The next PLQ leader is expected to be decided

upon in spring of 2025.

According to Dufour, the person will have

“impeccable command of the language of

Moliere” and will probably come from outside

the caucus.

“The leadership race is open to people from

all communities,” she said, “as long as they’re

able to create the spark needed to connect with

the regions.”

What’s next?

The trilingual French, English and Spanish

speaking politician is in the process of adding

German to her arsenal of languages.

Her gardening goals are already mapped out,

including harvesting her first kiwi. “I should

start getting some next year,” said Dufour.

One thing is for sure, her ambitions do not

extend to the leadership of Quebec’s Liberal

Party.

“What’s left after politics? It’s family and it’s

friends that you have to cherish. That’s why I

have no interest in being the party leader.