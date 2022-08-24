Laval renames a park in Fabreville for the late Gilbert Dumas

Former Marc-Aurèle-Fortin councillor, who died in 2019, was well-liked

Parc Gilbert, a public park located in Laval’s Fabreville district, will henceforth be called parc Gilbert-Dumas in honour of the former city councillor for the district of Marc-Aurèle-Fortin who passed away suddenly in August 2019 after six years in office.

(From the left) Marc Demers, former mayor of Laval and close friend to Gilbert Dumas, Mayor Stéphane Boyer, and Roseline and Valérie Aubin-Dumas, the daughters of Gilbert Dumas. Photo credit: Martin Alarie

Had a big heart

A dedication ceremony was held at the green space with surviving relatives of Dumas on Aug. 20, making the name change official, while recognizing his contributions to the community.

“Gilbert Dumas always had a big heart, generosity and regard for the improvement of the quality of life of the citizens of his district,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“The new name of the park is a natural legacy, taking into account the involvement by Gilbert within the community, which went well above and beyond his role as a municipal councillor,” the mayor added.

Supported seniors

During his time in office, Gilbert Dumas was president and a member of the governing board of the Société de transport de Laval (STL).

As well, he was involved with several organizations and causes for senior citizens, including MADA (Municipalité amie des aînés) and the Axion centre for seniors’s activities on Curé Labelle Blvd.

A big fan of baseball, he followed the sport closely in Laval and was frequently seen at local sports events. The City of Laval’s toponymy committee recommended the name change to city council, and city council formalized it with a resolution on Aug. 9.