Laval releases strategy report for its post-COVID-19 economy

In a report on the strategy the City of Laval will be using to relaunch the post-pandemic economy, alternate mayor and vice-president of the executive-committee Stéphane Boyer says the city’s “old dial-telephone is broken,” so we should “take the opportunity to get a new one in keeping with the 21st century.”

The report, which was released last week, dwells on seven areas of Laval’s economy, including retailing, restaurants, small and medium businesses, industry, manufacturing, tourism and social economy. The report contains 26 recommendations, some of which can be implemented immediately, while others will require more time.

“Laval is one of the regions which is bearing up best against the current economic crisis,” said Boyer. “There are people out there saying this to us. We must accelerate the pace in order to prepare the relaunch and to cover the most territory. We want to be ready in order to get back to cruising speed.”

Prior to releasing the report, Boyer met leaders from more than 30 groups and organizations with a stake in the relaunch of Laval’s economy following the pandemic. The report is available from the city, as well as on Stéphane Boyer’s Facebook site.

Spring floods seem under control, altough city still watchful

While officials and workers with the city are still on the watch for signs of flooding in Laval’s riverside areas, as has often been the case in recent past years, the situation this spring seems to be relatively flood-free, although safeguards are being put in place just in case.

The city says it stands ready to respond quickly should the waters suddenly rise and catch residents off guard. The measures include the use of dikes, pumps and overpasses.

“In as much as the current situation is normal, we know that it can change drastically,” said city councillor for Concorde–Bois-de-Boulogne Sandra Desmeules, who is responsible for public safety dossiers.

The city’s spring 2021 flood strategy includes automated alerts sent to residents should water levels suddenly start rising significantly. Sand bags for piling up against rising waters will also be distributed as in past years.

Since 2006, the city has used a special telemetry water level monitoring system to check rising levels all around Île Jésus. The city also relies on technology and information provided by higher levels of government to predict the best course of action to take should the water begin to reach flood levels.

City goes into spring-cleaning mode after long winter

In order to get Laval’s streets and sidewalks back into ship-shape following the long and arduous winter, the city has started its annual outdoor spring cleaning operation and wants all residents to be cautious if they see workers going about their tasks over the coming weeks.

The street sweepers are expected to be out in force cleaning up all the salt and sand left behind from operations to deal with snow and ice during the winter months. Crews are also expected to be active in parks and other municipal green spaces to clean up whatever mother nature left behind in the last few months.

“An early spring has allowed us to get ahead a little bit this year,” said Sainte-Dorothée city councillor Ray Khalil, member of the executive-committee responsible for public works.

“In order to keep up the pace, the cooperation of citizens is essential, whether it’s by using new recycling bins or following seasonal signage, which ends on April 30, to facilitate the work of the mechanical sweepers.” Khalil pointed out that the city’s work crews are currently carrying out two key activities: filling of potholes and other repairs on the streets; repairs and maintenance of the waterworks and sewer network; and pruning of essential trees.