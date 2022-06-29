Laval ready to welcome 130,000 visitors for Jeux du Québec Finals

After being delayed for two years because of the Covid pandemic, organizers of the Jeux du Québec’s final competitions in July say they are ready to greet the anticipated 130,000 visitors who are expected.

The various events will be taking place at 14 different sites, where 3,300 youths from all over the province will be competing.

“We are eagerly awaiting to welcome these visitors to have them live an experience that will be unforgettable,” says city councillor for Laval-Les Îles Nicholas Borne who is responsible for leisure and sports.

“For our own sports community, hosting such an event that is synonymous with great preparations,” he added. “The holding of the Jeux du Québec in Laval has allowed for the creation of new sports infrastructures that will be accessible to all citizens, while also making a positive impact on the development of sports for our population and all our organizations.”

The games take place from July 22 – 30. The sporting events will include basketball, athletics, baseball, swimming, volleyball and cycling. A later segment will also include golf, soccer, softball, archery, triathlon and mountain biking. The opening and closing ceremonies will be taking place at Place Bell on July 22 and July 30.

STL announces summer schedule, starting June 25

From June 25 to Aug. 28, the Société de transport de Laval will be in summertime mode. As such, bus schedules will be somewhat different, new bus lines will come into effect, and there will be a modified fare structure.

The STL advises anyone who uses STL services to employ the online trip planner, available at STLaval.ca, to see in real time when buses are leaving and arriving.

As well, remember that July 1, Canada Day, is a holiday and the bus schedules on that day (which is a Friday) will be according to the schedule normally in effect on a Saturday.

City calls for candidates to sit on committees

The City of Laval is recruiting Laval residents as candidates to join certain city council committees as citizen members, as well as on the boards of some organizations.

Those chosen will be asked to consider issues of municipal interest, while providing advice on decisions to be made. Applications can be made on the city’s web site.

“Participation on a committee or on a board is one of the best ways to become involved in the development of the city, while getting to understand the way things work, meeting people with common interests and developing skills and networking,” says Laval city councillor for Laval-des-Rapides Alexandre Warnet who is responsible for citizen engagement dossiers.

Some of the areas where the city has volunteer committee and board member positions to fill include the issues of governance, public security, entrepreneurialism, urban planning, youth and the environment.

Laval’s libraries offer a range of activities over the summer

The City of Laval’s public library network, in conjunction with the National Library and Archives of Canada, is offering kids 12 years of age and younger some reading enjoyment over the coming summer through the TD Summer Reading Club.

“Encouraging the pleasure of reading among children is often a challenge,” notes Laval city councillor for Sainte-Rose Flavia Alexandra Novac, who is responsible for libraries on council.

“And yet, as we all know, reading contributes greatly to the school success of youths. That is why we are proposing to Laval’s families the TD Summer Reading Club, which suggests books to read, games, animations, handicrafts-making and other resources.” Children who wish to register for this program can do so at their neighbourhood Laval public library branch, where they will receive a theme kit containing a pamphlet in which to record what they read, a games book, and a coupon to be eligible in a draw to win books, games and a family outing. The club’s activities take place from June 16 to Aug. 19.