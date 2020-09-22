Laval Police visited more than 200 restaurants and bars to enforce COVID-19 rules

Dozens of officers from the Laval Police Department took part in an operation last weekend during which they visited more than 200 restaurants and bars across the region as part of the province-wide Operation Oscar, whose goal was to see that COVID-19 sanitary regulations were being obeyed.

“For the last six months, our police officers have actively been participating in efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community,” Mayor Marc Demers said in a statement.

“They saw, in the majority of cases, that there was a lot of cooperation by citizens and business owners. I would like to thank the citizens, the business people and the police for their efforts.

“It is the responsibility of each of us to be vigilant and to respect the public health requirements,” added Mayor Demers. “We all have an important role to play in the fight against the coronavirus.”

Over the weekend, more than 2,200 commercial establishments across Quebec were visited during Operation Oscar.

According to the current rules for COVID-19, it is forbidden for bars, restaurants and microbreweries to serve alcoholic beverages after midnight, whether a customer has purchased a meal or not.