Laval Police seek Pizza Pizza robbery suspect for positive I.D.

The Laval Police allege that this man robbed a Pizza Pizza restaurant in Sainte-Rose in November last year.

The Laval Police Department is requesting the public’s cooperation in helping to identify a suspect who committed a robbery at the Pizza Pizza restaurant, located at 240 boul. Curé-Labelle in the Ste-Rose area in November last year.

At approximately 9:55 p.m. on November 9 2019, the suspect arrived at the Pizza Pizza restaurant and headed into the kitchen. He allegedly threatened an employee with a knife to get the contents of the cash register. He then fled on foot.

Description of suspect: Black male, around 40, English speaking. Measures approximately 5 feet and 10 inches (1.7m) – Mid-length black curly hair, short beard. Wore a brown leather coat, blue jeans and a black cap.

Anyone who has information about this individual can communicate confidentially on the Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention the LVL file 191 109 075.