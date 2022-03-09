Laval Police seek help finding missing 17-year-old girl

The Laval Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 17-year-old girl who has been missing from her home in Laval for more than two weeks.

According to the LPD, Ruby Lisbeth Pénélope Nunez-Correa left her home on Feb. 22 and hasn’t been seen by those close to her since then.

The Laval Police are seeking the public’s help to locate Ruby Lisbeth Pénélope Nunez-Correa, age 17.

The LPD says her family is concerned about her safety and they believe she could still be in the Laval or Montreal areas.

She is described as French-speaking, 5’2″ tall, and weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When she left her home, she was wearing grey sweatpants, a grey hooded jacket, a dark blue coat, pink shoes, a fluorescent pink balaclava and a black scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laval Police’s Info Line at 450 662-INFO (4636), or call 9-1-1. The file number is LVL 220222-060.