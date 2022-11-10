Laval Police chief interested in leading SPVM: La Presse

In an article published last week, the Montreal daily La Presse claimed that Laval Police chief Pierre Brochet is among several candidates applying for the currently vacant job of director at the Montreal Police Dept.

Laval Police Chief Pierre Brochet.

Brochet, who has been head of the Laval Police Dept. since 2013, worked for 25 years at the SPVM, during which time he rose to become second in command. However, in 2010 he was passed over for the top job when Marc Parent was chosen to become director of the Montreal Police Dept.

During his nine years in Laval, Brochet’s accomplishments have included the creation of the Equinox squadron. Based on a similar police unit created by the SPVM, Equinox keeps a close eye on bars and other hangouts in Laval where violent or organized criminals are known to converge.

According to La Presse, the list of candidates for the SPVM’s top job also includes the force’s interim director Sophie Roy, assistant director Vincent Richer, and Jean-Ernest Célestin, a former assistant director at the SPVM who is currently director of investigations with Via Rail’s security force.

Gunshots in broad daylight Monday in Duvernay

Gun shots were fired in broad daylight on a street in Laval’s Duvernay district last Monday morning, in an apparent targeted attack.

According to media reports, the target of the shooting wasn’t injured. The incident took place around 9:15 am near the corner of Saint Martin and de Blois boulevards.

Police arriving on the scene found spent bullet cartridges on the ground. It is believed that up to six shots were fired. No arrests had been made as we reached deadline.

Female pedestrian seriously hurt in collision with cars

A woman in her sixties sustained serious injuries last Friday when she was struck by two vehicles on Marcel Villeneuve Ave. in Saint-François.

Around 7 :30 pm, one of the cars which as heading west struck the woman. A second vehicle heading east then struck her.