Laval Police arrest two suspects connected to Vimont and L-D-R retail break-ins

On June 2, the Laval Police Dept.’s general crimes division arrested Jonathan Dubuc, 37, and a 35-year-old female accomplice as suspects in a series of break-ins committed at retail businesses in Laval’s Vimont and Laval-des-Rapides districts.

In May 2022, investigators started to notice certain similarities between break-in incidents that had recently taken place. For example, the perpetrators were turning up at businesses located close to the street, while they waited in their vehicle. From there, they would break a glass window using a hard object, and would enter the establishment and steal the contents of the cash register.

The arrested suspects face charges of breaking and entering, as well as theft and mischief. Jonathan Dubuc remains in detention, according to the LPD. He is due to make a court appearance on July 6. His unidentified female accomplice was released on bail, with conditions to follow, and will be making a court appearance on a date the LPD did not disclose.

Information gathered together by the LPD, as well as by police forces in Terrebonne and Montreal, resulted in 30 break-in incident dossiers being linked to Dubuc and the other suspect. An estimated $30,975 is estimated to have been stolen, not including damages to property.