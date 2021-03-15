Laval man faces gun-related charges in Ottawa

The Ottawa Police Department says that a Laval resident found to be in possession of an unlicensed handgun was disarmed and placed under arrest on Sunday afternoon following a traffic stop.

According to a release issued Monday, an OPD officer was actively patrolling the Vanier area of Ottawa, when he spotted a suspicious vehicle.

The OPD said the vehicle was seen to be traveling at a low rate of speed, and more than once hit the centre curb of the road.

The officer pulled the vehicle over to investigate and observed the handle of a handgun exposed from the driver’s handbag.

The driver was arrested without any incident and the firearm was seized (see photos).

Ammunition and a gun clip the Ottawa Police say they seized from Amine Ait Boudaoud.

The OPD said its Guns and Gangs Unit charged Amine AIT BOUDAOUD, 19, and a resident of Laval with the following charges:

Contravening section 117(H) Firearms Act Regulation, respecting storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon;

Possession of weapons dangerous to public peace;

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Possessing restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a license and registration certificate;

Possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority;

Occupying a motor vehicle with firearm;

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm;

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime;

Possession of a firearm with altered serial number;

Possessions of a firearm while prohibited X 4;

Breach of probation.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday.