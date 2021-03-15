Laval man faces gun-related charges in Ottawa

The Ottawa Police Department says that a Laval resident found to be in possession of an unlicensed handgun was disarmed and placed under arrest on Sunday afternoon following a traffic stop.
According to a release issued Monday, an OPD officer was actively patrolling the Vanier area of Ottawa, when he spotted a suspicious vehicle.
The OPD said the vehicle was seen to be traveling at a low rate of speed, and more than once hit the centre curb of the road.
The officer pulled the vehicle over to investigate and observed the handle of a handgun exposed from the driver’s handbag.
The driver was arrested without any incident and the firearm was seized (see photos).
The OPD said its Guns and Gangs Unit charged Amine AIT BOUDAOUD, 19, and a resident of Laval with the following charges:
- Contravening section 117(H) Firearms Act Regulation, respecting storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon;
- Possession of weapons dangerous to public peace;
- Carrying a concealed weapon;
- Possessing restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a license and registration certificate;
- Possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority;
- Occupying a motor vehicle with firearm;
- Possession of a loaded regulated firearm;
- Possession of a firearm obtained by crime;
- Possession of a firearm with altered serial number;
- Possessions of a firearm while prohibited X 4;
- Breach of probation.
He was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday.