Laval man driving 214 km/h slapped with $1,996 speeding ticket

A 23-year-old man from Laval was issued a $1,996 ticket for driving more than 100 km/h over the speed limit on Saturday night last week.

The Sûreté du Québec said the man was observed driving 214 km/h on Autoroute 440 in Laval at 9 p.m. The speed limit on the A-440 is 100 km/h.

The speeder’s driver’s license was suspended for a week and he was given 24 demerit points.

Sûreté du Québec arrests Laval man, 27, as murder suspect

The Sûreté du Québec say they have arrested a suspect wanted in conjunction with the shooting death more than two years ago of a 25-year-old man in a restaurant in Brossard just south of Montreal.

The victim, whom police identified as Éric Francis De Souza, was sitting in a pizzeria in the Quartier Dix30 shopping complex on May 10, 2019 when the suspect entered the restaurant and shot him. De Souza died of his injuries in hospital.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that was later found burned out on nearby Autoroute 30. A 27-year-old Laval man faces a first-degree murder charge in De Souza’s death.

The suspect was in custody last week at the Montreal detention centre for firearms possession offences, police said. According to police, an investigation by ENRCO, an inter-agency organized crime unit, revealed that the murder suspect was active in an organized crime ring running a fraud targeting seniors in the United States.

The “grandparents” fraud has seen fraudsters calling seniors and asking for money by pretending that one of their family members was in need. The SQ would not reveal the connection between the fraud investigation and the murder investigation, other than to say that the two are connected. Police would not confirm if the suspect will face charges in the fraud case.

Investigation in Saskatchewan leads to Laval man’s drug bust

In Saskatchewan, the Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team last week announced a recent drug bust involving a Laval man following the completion of an investigation resulting in a search warrant.

Lushell Amisial Pierre, a 36-year-old man from Laval, is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, resisting arrest, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

According to a police report, on the evening of Jan. 7, police acting on a search warrant searched a hotel room in Prince Albert, along with a residence. Upon further investigation, they located individual baggies of crack cocaine and cocaine, a small quantity of cash, cell phones, a functioning scale and a pocket knife.

The suspect made his first appearance in court in Prince Albert last week. A 28-year-old Saskatoon woman was also charged with possession of a controlled substance in connection with the investigation.

Quebec men, one from Laval, face charges in Ontario after vehicle theft attempt

A man from Laval is one of three Quebec suspects who have been arrested and charged following an attempted vehicle theft in Halton just west of Toronto.

On Saturday, Jan. 8 just before midnight, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) was contacted by an Oakville resident who saw a male suspect in the driveway of a home examining a Lexus SUV.

Police responded to the area and made multiple arrests in conjunction with an investigation.

According to the HRPS, 21-year-old Konstantinos Sotiropoulos of Laval, 22-year-old Gustavo Salazar of Anjou, and 21-year-old Alexandre Doyon of Montreal face the following charges:

Theft over $5000;

Possession of an Automobile Master Key;

Possession of Break-In Instruments.

All three suspects were in custody last week pending bail hearings.