Laval man, 46, faces two counts of first-degree murder after death of children

A 46-year-old male resident of Lauzon St. in Laval’s Sainte-Dorothée district is facing two charges of first-degree murder and one count of assault causing bodily harm in what police believe is a case of domestic violence turned deadly.

The scene on Lauzon St. around 9:20 pm on Monday Oct. 17. (Photo: courtesy Laval Police)

When Laval Police arrived at the family’s home, they found an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl in critical condition. The children were transported to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Their father was also transported to hospital in critical condition and under police custody, although his condition was said to be stable later on Tuesday.

According to news reports on Tuesday, a judge determined that the man, identified as Kamaljit Arora, wasn’t fit to stand trial.

The prosecution and defence agreed that he had been unable to communicate since being arrested Monday night.

He is due back in court on Wednesday morning to answer to the charges.

The victims were students at École Pierre-Laporte and École Saint-Martin in Laval.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Journal de Montréal identified the two children as Anzel Arora, a 13-year-old girl, and Aaron Arora, an 11-year-old boy.