Laval Fire Dept. quells blaze at Mondou pet supplies store

On Sept. 7, firefighters with the Service de sécurité incendie de Laval (SSIL) responded to a natural gas leak at the intersection of Noël and Principale streets in the Sainte-Dorothée sector.

According to a report by the SSIL, an accidentally ruptured gas pipe was the cause. Electric power in the area was shut off as a precaution and a security perimeter was erected for several hours.

During the early morning hours on Sept. 5, SSIL firefighters responded to a fire at the Mondou pet supplies store in the shopping mall alongside Autoroute 13 in Sainte-Dorothée. According to firefighters, flames were visible within the building upon their arrival.

Laval police believe sexual assault suspect had other victims

The Laval Police have turned to the public in an effort to determine whether a 57-year-old sexual assault suspect had other victims.

Garage owner Chukri El-Habre is suspected of having improperly touched a woman who had brought her car to him for repairs on Feb. 3.

The LPD contends the offence was committed when the suspect and the woman were in her vehicle during a test drive and continued once they returned to his office.

After his arrest on May 17, El-Habre was freed subject to conditions and was scheduled to make a court appearance recently.

The investigators have reason to believe El Habre may have had other victims. They are urging anyone who believes they have relevant information to contact them at 450-662-4636 or call 911. The file number is LVl-230203-095.

Ontario police arrest Laval man after vehicles stolen

A Laval man is facing multiple charges after a Halton, Ontario police investigation of an alleged auto-theft ring. Halton Police said vehicles were being transported to Quebec after being stolen in the Burlington, Oakville and Halton regions.

The investigation began in March following the theft of numerous vehicles all over the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

On Sept. 5, Samuel Laplante, 23, of Laval, was tracked down by police in Halton Hills and was subsequently arrested in Toronto. At the time of his arrest, Laplante was also wanted by three other police services for charges related to auto thefts.

He has been charged by Halton Police with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and various breach of probation offences. He was most recently being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

More than 5,500 tickets given in Laval for school zone violations

Of the more than 37,000 tickets handed out last year by police across Quebec to motorists for speeding and other infractions in school zones, 5,541 of them were in Laval.

According to statistics released recently by the Association des directeurs de police du Québec (ADPQ) as the new school year was beginning, more than 3,000 tickets for school zone violations were handed out monthly, primarily for driving faster than the 30 km/h speed limit in school zones.

The ADPQ says 71 per cent of drivers going through school zones don’t respect the 30 km/h speed limit. The statistics do not include school zone violation tickets handed out by the Sûreté du Québec, which would have raised the numbers significantly higher, the ADPQ says.

“The number of tickets is greatly underestimated and is much greater than that,” said Service de Police de Laval director Pierre Brochet, who is the president of the ADPQ.