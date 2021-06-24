Laval executive-committee awards subsidies to local non-profit groups

During meetings held by the City of Laval’s executive-committee on June 9 and June 16, the members made decisions to award subsidies to three non-profit Laval organizations, while at the same time hiring a public works contractor to create a special multipurpose roadway near the Marina Venise in Sainte-Rose to be used by public safety crews during emergencies if needed.

Subsidies to groups

The executive-committee members voted to award $15,000 in subsidies to three Laval non-profits: The Fondation Droit au talent, the Société Alzheimer Laval and the Fondation Maxime-Letendre. The sums will be used by each of the groups to help organize promotional events.

The executive-committee says that sums raised by the Fondation Droit au talent through virtual concert, Segments de l’espoir, will be used to purchase new musical instruments or to pay for specialized teaching time for the students.

Promotional events

Funds raised during the Société Alzheimer Laval’s virtual Marche pour l’Alzheimer, which was in virtual mode, will help furnish respite services to give a break to caregivers from time to time. And funds raised by the Fondation Maxime-Letendre’s Marche de Laval de chez toi, also in virtual mode, will help bring assistance to persons afflicted by cancer and who are receiving treatment at the Centre intégré de cancérologie de Laval.

The executive-committee says the future pathway, to be located between Saint Paul St. and des Terrasses Ave. north of the Canadian Pacific rail line, will become indispensable for residents who live in the Marina Venise sector.

Emergency pathway

According to the committee, the pathway will be equipped with a comprehensive lighting system and will serve as an emergency link for ambulances and firefighters in the event there is a rail accident or a level crossing incident in the area of Jacques Cartier and de Venise streets.

The committee says the route will be an additional measure of safety for local residents, who would otherwise find themselves enclaved during an emergency intervention without it. The executive-committee approved a disbursement of $823,000 to the firm Lavallée & Frères to carry out the work to create the special route.

Executive-committee members The City of Laval’s executive-committee meets each week to make decisions on a variety of issues.

The executive-committee includes the following people: Mayor Marc Demers, vice-president Stéphane Boyer (also councillor for Duvernay–Pont-Viau) councillors Sandra Desmeules (Concorde–Bois-de-Boulogne), Ray Khalil (Sainte-Dorothée), Virginie Dufour (Sainte-Rose) and associate members Nicholas Borne (Laval-les-Îles) and Aline Dib (Saint-Martin).

Laval’s public libraries offer ‘virtual’ programs this summer

From June 28 to Sept. 5, the City of Laval’s public library system will be hosting more than 30 online activities over YouTube and Zoom (subscription required) as part of the library’s summer program of activities.

The program is set to include original content produced by talented performing artists and musicians, as well as interesting topic presenters.

Lots to do this summer

In one category, “Vivre” [‘Living’], the programming includes an up-close encounter with author and rapper Biz, conferences on literary topics, reading clubs, a special meeting on sports and fitness with former Olympic diver Sylvia Bernier, and a presentation on outdoor and forest walking trails.

Retired Olympic diver Sylvie Bernier is among the celebrities scheduled to give “virtual” online presentations this summer as part of the Laval public library system’s summer activities.

Another segment on “Techno” is aimed at 7 to 12-year-olds and includes workshops on topics such as light, electricity, video games and computer coding. In a “Youth” theme, the libraries are inviting children to view video capsules dealing with literary works for kids read out aloud.

TD Summer Reading

Summer is also the time for kids 12 of age and less to take part in the TD Summer Reading Club, which has proven to be an enormous success at Laval’s public libraries in past years.

All you need to do is register at a local library branch and pick up a kit. There’s also a digital version for live online participation.

The city’s libraries recently won a municipal services award for its efforts to deploy new programming in an entirely “virtual” form.

The Plume d’or was awarded during the annual Plumes d’excellence de l’Association des communicateurs municipaux du Québec (ACMQ). Information on these and other programs is available at the City of Laval public libraries website: https://biblio.laval.ca/