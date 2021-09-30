Laval executive-committee approves improved swings for parks

During their Sept. 22 public meeting, the members of the City of Laval’s executive-committee voted in favour of buying new and specially-adapted playground equipment for parks, approved new measures to embellish the bicycle path on des Bois Avenue, and voted in favour of new fitness equipment to be installed on the edge of the Armand-Frappier woods.

With the stated goal of making Laval a city that’s more welcoming, fair and inclusive, the executive-committee decided to issue a contract for $106,250 to Tessier Récréo-Parc for the installation of 11 swings with specially-adapted seats at 11 different park sites.

According to the city, the swings are designed to accommodate a greater range of people, based on their physical abilities. The swings are being installed in existing parks and their seats will be coated in a special abrasive to ensure safe contact. The swings are expected to be installed before winter.

Fence to be installed for des Bois Ave. bike path

Continuing some work already begun by the city on des Bois Avenue in Laval-Ouest, the executive-committee members also decided to relocate a cycling path and to install a fence to ensure the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians.

In order to embellish the area, the executive-committee members also approved the disbursement of $115,487 for landscaping. Vines will be added to the fencing to conceal the fencing material, and the bike path itself will be improved with flower beds alongside.

New fitness gear at Armand-Frappier woods

Finally, the executive-committee decided to award a $105,489 contract to Construction Vert Dure to install physical fitness and training equipment modules on the edge of the Armand-Frappier woods where there are walking paths.

According to the city, the purpose of the fitness equipment is to enhance the exercise that walkers on the paths at the woods are already receiving.

In addition, the city is undertaking work to improve access to the paths and the woods with some extra landscaping at the entrance on 65th Ave. and the development of a new walking path near a Hydro Quebec power line.

Executive-committee members The City of Laval’s executive-committee meets each week to make decisions on a variety of issues.

The executive-committee includes the following people: Mayor Marc Demers, vice-president Stéphane Boyer (also councillor for Duvernay–Pont-Viau) councillors Sandra Desmeules (Concorde–Bois-de-Boulogne), Ray Khalil (Sainte-Dorothée), Virginie Dufour (Sainte-Rose) and associate member Nicholas Borne (Laval-les-Îles).