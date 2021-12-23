Laval City-Watch

Tourisme Laval to administer Quebec business tourism fund

Tourisme Laval has been chosen by the Quebec government to administer a new provincial fund that will support the post-Covid resurgence of business tourism across the province.

The fund, containing $2.5 million in seed money allotted by Premier François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec government, was announced by Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx at the Sheraton Laval on Dec. 6.

Business tourism

Seen from the left at the Sheraton Laval on Dec. 6, Tourisme Laval executive-director and CEO Geneviève Roy, Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx and Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette who is also Minister Responsible for the Laval Region. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Tourisme Laval is an independent agency set up by the City of Laval to promote tourism in the Laval region.

The fund will be administered by a board within Tourisme Laval made up of representatives from the tourism industry as well as from the Quebec Ministry of Tourism.

“Business tourism is a very important sector for the Quebec economy and our government is taking decisive action to support it during its resurgence and its return to growth,” said Proulx.

Tapping their expertise

$2.5 million to be overseen by tourism industry players and Ministry

“Touristic businesses in Quebec have the opportunity to be guided by an association that has developed valuable expertise in business tourism,” said Environment Minister Benoit Charette who is also Minister Responsible for the Laval Region.

“Tourisme Laval thanks the Ministry of Tourism for creating this fund, which will be furnishing the support necessary to the business tourism sector all over Quebec so that all the players can go from the current crisis to a rebirth,” said Tourisme Laval executive-director and CEO Geneviève Roy.