Laval celebrates ‘Fête de la famille’ on Sunday Sept. 4

All-day event will be taking place at the Centre de la Nature

In Laval, is there any better way for summer to begin to come to a close than the Fête de la Famille?

Generations of Laval residents, including many moms, dads and kids, have gathered each year usually around Labour Day to take part in this day-long activity at the Centre de la Nature.

Fete de la Famille Banner

On Sunday Sept. 4 from 10 am to 6 pm, Laval’s largest park will be teeming with people hoping to take advantage of the last warm days of summer to have a little fun before autumn and winter settle in.

A last crack at summer

“What a joy it is to be holding the Fête de la Famille again this year at the Centre de la Nature,” says Laval city councillor for Renaud Seta Topouzian, who is responsible for dossiers involving children.

“It’s with great excitement that we invite all families from Laval to take part in the many free activities and shows that will be offered on the Labour Day weekend. It’s an excellent way to celebrate the end of the summer holidays in style.”

The children’s shows to be seen will include Arthur L’Aventurier, Maria Cannelloni, Les Petites Tounes et La Tournée des 400 coups by FLIP Fabrique, as well as several wandering performers. And there will be inflatable games, circus makeup workshops, physical activities such as climbing, and the ever-popular zip line.

How’s the weather up there? Nobody was complaining about the warm sun during Family Day on Sunday Sept. 1 2019.

For the day, the Centre de la Nature will be divided into four zones:

Turbulence Zone: Here will be found the zip line, climbing games, a chance to create grafiti in a safe environment, as well as music.

Games Zone: Here will be found inflatable games, roving performers, circus workshops and makeup. There will also be a photo booth and a circus Big Top.

Little geniuses Zone : A place for learning, literary, educational and scientific discovery.

Village arts Zone: Lots of music and performances in this zone.

It should be noted that on Sept. 4, avenue du Parc which runs alongside the Centre de la Nature will be closed to motor vehicle traffic, along with several side streets where parking will be prohibited. However, nearby residents will have access on these streets at all times.