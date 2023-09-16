Laval buys 2.3 more hectares in Bois de l’Équerre

The City of Laval announced recently that it has purchased 2.3 additional hectares of forested land near the northern limits of the Bois de l’Équerre woods near Sainte-Rose.

The acquisition, the city says in a statement, was made in conjunction with the provincial government and the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM). It raises the amount of land the city owns in and around the Bois de l’Équerre to 172 hectares.

The $750,000 cost was partly paid through a $506,000 contribution from the CMM and Quebec and additional assistance from the Trame verte et bleue du Grand Montréal.

“Green spaces are essential for helping to maintain our quality of life, and thanks to this latest acquisition, the entire population of Laval and nearby cities will be benefiting,” said Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete, who is responsible in the Legault cabinet for the region of Laval.

“The Bois de l’Équerre, located in the district of Sainte-Rose, stands out with its rich variety of forest ecosystems and its vast network of trails, which are greatly appreciated by all people in Laval,” said Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer.

The City of Laval announced earlier this year that it had surpassed its target for protecting natural spaces on its territory. While the initial target had been 14 per cent, the city says it managed to reach 18 per cent – a figure which is nearly five times higher than it was in 2009.

Laval to mark Seniors Week with intergenerational events

The city says that on the occasion of International Senior Citizens Day on Oct. 1, a special week of activities for seniors in Laval will be launched with a focus on more than 1,000 ways for seniors to remain active.

Items and events on the program of activities until Oct. 7 will include gatherings and workshops dealing in topics including health, nutrition and sports, bringing together seniors with people from other age groups.

“The city is more than pleased to present Laval Senior Citizens Week, and this for the 34th time,” said Laval city councillor for Souvenir-Labelle Sandra El-Helou, who is responsible for seniors’ issues as an associate member of the executive-committee.

“More than ever, the creation of intergenerational bridges allows isolation to be broken, links to be created and horizons to be extended,” she added.

This year events are being sponsored by organizations that include branches of the Laval Public Libraries, the Laval Police Dept., the department of cultural services, as well as the city’s parks and recreation department.

New mural unveiled under de la Concorde overpass

Officials with the city unveiled a major new mural recently, painted in a very unusual place: beneath a railway overpass along de la Concorde Blvd. between Laval Blvd. and Ampère Ave. in Laval-des-Rapides.

Created by the celebrated outdoor muralist known as Roadsworth (real name Peter Gibson), the artpiece is spread out over 6,500 square feet, while giving all those who will be passing underneath it something to look up to.

“Created in a neighbourhood now undergoing revitalization, this original work will help to make the area more lively while enhancing the experience of all those in the area thanks to public art,” said Laval city councillor for Sainte-Rose Flavia Alexandra Novac who is responsible for cultural dossiers.

New pavilion announced for Berge aux Quatre-Vents in Laval-Ouest

The city recently announced that construction of a new pavilion for users of the riverside park in Laval-Ouest known as the Berge aux Quatre-Vents will be getting underway.

The four-season building will contain a multi-purpose room with dressing areas for skaters, washrooms, outdoor showers, a bicyclists’ rest stop, an office for monitors and storage for sports equipment.

“With the construction of this LEED-certified pavilion, we will be helping everyone from Laval to easily have access to the waterfront, which is one of the major issues of our time,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer, noting that the pavilion will be built near the Rivière des Mille Îles.