Laval-based Neptune Wellness to supply B.C. with non-med cannabis products

Laval-based Neptune Wellness Solutions, a rising presence among suppliers of non-medical cannabis products, says it has entered into an agreement with the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), the wholesaler and public retailer of non-medical cannabis in Canada’s westernmost province, for the sale and distribution of Neptune’s new proprietary Mood Ring product line.

The agreement, announcement on Sept. 24, marks the launch of Neptune’s “Mood Ring” line of non-medical cannabis products for the Canadian market.

According to the Neptune Wellness website, the Mood Ring product line includes cannabis oils, two varieties of hashish, and high CBD (cannabidiol) cannabis capsules.

“We are pleased to be partnering with BCLDB to bring Mood Ring to the province of British Columbia,” said Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer and President of Neptune. “This will allow Neptune to bring the benefits of legal cannabis to a larger group of people.”