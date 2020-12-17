Laval among cities where Rogers is deploying 5G in Quebec

Rogers Communications announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its 5G service to five more Quebec communities – including Laval.

In all, according to the communications service provider, Rogers 5G network now reaches these 11 communities across the province (the most recent are highlighted):

Boisbriand

Candiac

Gatineau

Joliette

Laval

Montréal Québec City

Saint-Eustache

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

Sherbrooke

Trois-Rivières

According to the company, Rogers 5G network will reach a total of 160 cities and towns across Canada by the end of the week, offering 10x more coverage than any other carrier, they claim.

The company noted that the core technology for its 5G network is being provided exclusively by Ericsson.

“We are proud to bring 5G to five more cities and towns across Quebec,” said Edith Cloutier, President of Rogers Communications Quebec.

“This next generation technology is a vital investment that will connect our communities and drive productivity, innovation and our province’s economy forward. 5G will enable the digitalization of entire industries and will ensure the future prosperity of our province and country.”