Thursday, December 17, 2020
Business

Laval among cities where Rogers is deploying 5G in Quebec

Rogers Communications announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its 5G service to five more Quebec communities - including Laval. In all, according to the...
Home Business
BusinessCommunications

Laval among cities where Rogers is deploying 5G in Quebec

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry

Rogers Communications announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its 5G service to five more Quebec communities – including Laval.

In all, according to the communications service provider, Rogers 5G network now reaches these 11 communities across the province (the most recent are highlighted):

Boisbriand
Candiac
Gatineau
Joliette
Laval
Montréal		Québec City
Saint-Eustache
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
Sherbrooke
Trois-Rivières

According to the company, Rogers 5G network will reach a total of 160 cities and towns across Canada by the end of the week, offering 10x more coverage than any other carrier, they claim.

The company noted that the core technology for its 5G network is being provided exclusively by Ericsson.

“We are proud to bring 5G to five more cities and towns across Quebec,” said Edith Cloutier, President of Rogers Communications Quebec.

“This next generation technology is a vital investment that will connect our communities and drive productivity, innovation and our province’s economy forward. 5G will enable the digitalization of entire industries and will ensure the future prosperity of our province and country.”

Previous articleSTL’s 2021 budget is just 0.5 per cent higher than last year
Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 23 years of covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

Related Articles

Weather

Latest Articles

Load more
TLN Logo

Serving English Laval since 1993

450.978.9999

info@newsfirst.ca

304-3860 Notre-Dame Laval, Qc. H7V 1S1

Latest articles

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES

STL’s 2021 budget is just 0.5 per cent higher than last...

CRE apologizes for recent night flights over L-D-R

Laval Police chief Pierre Brochet

Laval Police Department innovates for the benefit of its citizens