Laval adapts spring cleanup to reality of COVID-19

In order to respect protocols set up by the provincial government to deal with potential infection from COVID-19, the City of Laval has announced that it will be conducting its annual spring cleanup according to a modified plan.

The city has compiled a list of priority cleanup tasks to carried out in April, in accordance with the plan. They include sewer and waterworks maintenance, pothole repairs, cleanup of trash and waste from public places, and tree pruning.

“Taking the pandemic into account, we are focusing our efforts on activities that are essential and priority,” said Laval executive-committee member Ray Khalil, who is responsible for public works dossiers.