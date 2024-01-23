Laurier school board teachers vote to end strike

Following a general assembly meeting held Monday, striking members of the Laurier Teachers Union voted 56 per cent in favor of the provincial government’s sectoral proposal and 70 per cent for an intersectoral proposal, effectively calling for an end to their strike.

In an interview with the Laval News Tuesday, LTU president Stéphane Éthier said the sectoral agreement covers issues like class composition, as well as teacher workloads and salary scales for all teaching sectors, including elementary, high-school, vocational training and adult ed.

Striking educators, members of the Laurier Teachers Union, held a noisy demonstration outside Laval Junior Academy on Daniel Johnson Blvd. in December. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

The inter-sectoral agreement covers salaries and pensions, as well as employee benefits such as insurance, parental rights (maternity or paternity leaves) and regional disparities.

Although he noted that the LTU was still waiting for other English-speaking teachers’ unions across the province to complete their voting procedures, Éthier confirmed that the LTU’s members had assented in principle to the latest agreement terms presented by the provincial government.