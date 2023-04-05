Junior A Monteuil Éclairs finish first in their league

A true dream season for a real dream team
The Junior A Monteuil Eclairs hockey team had a dream season in 2022-2023.
They participated in three tournaments and won all of them: the Tournoi Provincial Junior de Lachenaie, followed by the Tournoi Provincial M11-Junior Monteuil Laval, and finally the Tournoi Connie Dion Val des Sources.
First in league
The Junior A Monteuil Eclairs finished first in their league. During the last weekend in March, they won the Laval championship, defeating Laval-Est in a tough fought game 4-2.
Monteuil was down 1-0 in the first 3:11 minutes into the game. Then Monteuil tied the game in the second period and took a 2-1 lead. But Laval-Est tied the game with two seconds left in the second period.
The Junior A Monteuil Eclairs won the Laval championship, defeating Laval-Est
An exciting match
With just under eight minutes left in the game, Monteuil took the lead and added a fourth goal, then never looked back. Their record this year is 43GP 40W 3T 0L.
They left last week for Shawinigan to participate in the Provincial Interrégionaux championship. They were trying to defend their title, which they won last year.
The Junior A Monteuil Eclairs team roster:
Goalies:
Alexis Dion
William Turchet
Players:
Alexandro Kirouac
Marciano Pichirallo
Nathan Laviolette
Simon Huel (A)
Justin Frank Lavigne
Jonathan Vigneault
Stefano Laurichella
Francesco-Daniel Gaudio (A)
Nicholas Pouliezos
Liam Casale
Florent Rodrigue (C)
Cédric Corbiel
Félix Vigneault
Coaching Staff:
Head Coach
Oscar Marques
Assistant coaches:
Tony Pichirallo
Dionisios Pouliezos