Junior A Monteuil Éclairs finish first in their league

A true dream season for a real dream team

The Junior A Monteuil Eclairs hockey team had a dream season in 2022-2023.

They participated in three tournaments and won all of them: the Tournoi Provincial Junior de Lachenaie, followed by the Tournoi Provincial M11-Junior Monteuil Laval, and finally the Tournoi Connie Dion Val des Sources.

First in league

The Junior A Monteuil Eclairs finished first in their league. During the last weekend in March, they won the Laval championship, defeating Laval-Est in a tough fought game 4-2.

Monteuil was down 1-0 in the first 3:11 minutes into the game. Then Monteuil tied the game in the second period and took a 2-1 lead. But Laval-Est tied the game with two seconds left in the second period.

The Junior A Monteuil Eclairs won the Laval championship, defeating Laval-Est

An exciting match

With just under eight minutes left in the game, Monteuil took the lead and added a fourth goal, then never looked back. Their record this year is 43GP 40W 3T 0L.

They left last week for Shawinigan to participate in the Provincial Interrégionaux championship. They were trying to defend their title, which they won last year.

The Junior A Monteuil Eclairs team roster:

Goalies:

Alexis Dion

William Turchet

Players:

Alexandro Kirouac

Marciano Pichirallo

Nathan Laviolette

Simon Huel (A)

Justin Frank Lavigne

Jonathan Vigneault

Stefano Laurichella

Francesco-Daniel Gaudio (A)

Nicholas Pouliezos

Liam Casale

Florent Rodrigue (C)

Cédric Corbiel

Félix Vigneault

Coaching Staff:

Head Coach

Oscar Marques

Assistant coaches:

Tony Pichirallo

Dionisios Pouliezos