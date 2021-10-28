Jean Lauzon receives the Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for Outstanding Merit

The Éco-Nature team is proud to announce that this year, the recipient of the Lieutenant Governor’s Medal of Quebec for Outstanding Merit is Mr. Jean Lauzon, co-founder and Director of Development of Éco-Nature, the organization responsible for the management of Parc de la Rivière-desMille-Îles. The official handover took place on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Exploration Centre of the Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles.

The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, Lieutenant Governor of Quebec, presented this medal to Mr. Lauzon in recognition of his involvement and dedication in the field of the environment, culture and recreational tourism.

Jean Lauzon has dedicated more than 35 years of his career to the protection and enhancement of the Laval region and the surrounding area. He has created strong alliances and negotiated several agreements, which have allowed Éco-Nature to carry out many projects.

Thanks to his work and perseverance, a park and a wildlife refuge were created on the Rivière des Mille Îles. The rehabilitation and protection of this river has not only facilitated the reintegration of many plant and animal species, but has also allowed the inhabitants of river communities to enjoy all the benefits of this natural environment. He is also the designer of several projects such as the recreational and utility transport project, ERRE ecomobility, the first phase of which was launched this summer.

“We are extremely pleased for Mr. Lauzon who deserves to be recognized for his many years of extraordinary work, especially on the eve of his well-deserved retirement. He has never stopped looking for ways to protect the environment and convince citizens to support him in his cause,” said Christine Métayer, Executive Director of Éco-Nature.

“I receive this distinction with humility and gratitude. I would like to share this medal for exceptional merit with all those who have contributed in any way to the mission of Eco-Nature over the past 35 years. Without them, I would not be the man I am today. “ revealed Jean Lauzon.

“Mr. Jean Lauzon is an example of commitment to his community. Throughout his life, he has shown remarkable leadership within the greater Laval community. His innovative spirit and dynamism have certainly had a positive influence on his fellow citizens. He has demonstrated an extraordinary social commitment for many organizations and has been able to ensure their development thanks to his vision of the future, simple and fair. His commitment to the protection and enhancement of the Thousand Islands River is admirable. “ said the Honourable J. Michel Doyon.

Moreover, Mr. Lauzon is the recipient of several honorary awards, including a special mention in the Individual category at the 2021 Heritage Action Awards, the medal of the National Assembly of Quebec in 2018 and the title of “Guardian of water” in 2017 by the Conseil des bassins versants des Mille-Îles, because of his involvement in the community and his dedication to the cause of water. Although this is his last year before his retirement, he continues to dedicate himself body and soul to the mission of the organization.