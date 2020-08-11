James Bay painter/artist’s works now showcased in Fabreville

Stéfanie Thompson took part in 2018 Sainte-Rose Art Symposium

An accomplished nature painter from Quebec’s James Bay region, who was among the many artists who took part in the 2018 Sainte-Rose Art Symposium, will be displaying her works all year around in Laval now after being invited to show them at the Polyclinique médicale Fabreville. “I am so thankful that the clinic is helping me make my art travel and shine from north to south,” said Stéfanie Thompson, who was featured in the Laval News’s coverage of the 2018 Sainte-Rose Art Symposium. File photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News