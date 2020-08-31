Hydro-Québec payment arrangements available until September 30

Martin C. Barry
Hydro-Québec says its customers have until September 30 to enter into a payment arrangement if they wish to continue benefiting from a suspension of administration charges.

The provincial electric power utility say its clients can do so at any time in their online Customer Space on the Hydro-Québec website, or by calling customer services at 1 888 385-7252 during business hours.

“The purpose of this measure is to avoid penalizing customers who might not be able to pay their electricity bill because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hydro-Québec said in a statement on Monday

Otherwise, for customers who fail to work out a payment arrangement, the waiving of administration charges (as announced last March) will no longer apply as of September 30.

However, the company added, a moratorium on service interruptions for non-payment of bills will be extended until further notice. As a result, no customers will have their power cut off.

Hydro-Québec says customers who expect to have financial difficulties are reminded they can enter into an arrangement with the company at any time to plan for deferral of their payments.

