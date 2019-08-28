Hundreds attend annual Fête de Quartier de Chomedey

Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette and Saint-Martin city councillor Aline Dib are seen here organizers and volunteers during the Fête de Quartier de Chomedey last Saturday in Labelle Park.

Martin C. Barry

Hundreds of residents of Chomedey got to meet their neighbours while enjoying a day of fun and games at Parc Labelle near the heart of the district on Aug. 24 when they turned out for the 11th annual Fête de Quartier de Chomedey.

Great summer weather

Many moms, dads, children and grandparents enjoyed a day that was unmatched for fine late summer weather. They saw stage entertainment and organized events for the kids. And, as is the case each year, the Fête de Quartier promoted healthy living.

Among the many things to see and do were inflatable games, demonstrations of martial arts by experts, dancing on stage, and information booths sponsored by community organizations.

Among the elected officials who came out to greet their constituents during the afternoon were Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette, Saint-Martin city councillor Aline Dib and Chomedey city councillor Aglaia Revelakis.

Among the sports activities to be enjoyed were scrimmage soccer matches.

A learning experience

“This is a good way for the Chomedey residents to come out and learn about the different services that are available to them,” said Revelakis. “They can also enjoy all the activities, including many for the kids. But this is mostly a day for the kids to come out and have fun before they go back to school.”

“For us, this is a tradition around the end of the summer and an opportunity to spend some time with our citizens,” said Dib. “It is also important for me to be here with my constituents,” added Ouellette.

New location this year

This was the first year the Fête de Quartier de Chomedey took place in Labelle Park, after being staged previously in Pie X Park. Marlène Paradis, a spokesperson for the organizing committee, said the organizers wanted to hold the event this year in a location that was closer to the centre of Chomedey.

According to Paradis, more than 20 organizations accepted an invitation to take part. They included Le Chez Moi des Petits, the City of Laval’s mobile public library, the Centre communautaire Val-Martin, Au Panier de Chomedey and the Maison d’enfants Le Dauphin.