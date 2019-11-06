Honour Canada’s veterans on Remembrance Day

Seen here on Oct. 24 during the launch of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 251’s annual poppy campaign are branch members, supporters, local elected officials and cadet corps leaders and members.

Martin C. Barry

Royal Canadian Legion members from Branch 251 are out selling Remembrance Day poppies in preparation for the annual Remembrance Day commemorations taking place in Laval as well as across Canada on Nov. 11.

Legion members along with supporters, including Air Cadet program participants from Laval, held an official launch for the campaign at Branch 251 headquarters on Curé Labelle Blvd. on Oct. 24.

An annual tradition

“We hold this event every year for the kickoff of the poppy campaign which runs this year from Oct. 25 to the 10th of November,” said Eric Larsen, Branch 251’s president.

According to Shannon Westlake, 2nd Vice President for branch membership and the poppy campaign chairperson, Remembrance Day poppies are available at the branch or from branch members who will be stationed outside major retailers in western Laval including Maxi, Costco and Wal-Mart.

Representing Mayor Marc Demers, Laval city councillor Yannick Langlois received the campaign’s first Remembrance Day poppy from Branch 251 2nd vice-president Shannon Westlake who is responsible for the annual poppy campaign.

First poppy pinned

Among the guests at the campaign launch was Laval city councillor for L’Orée-des-Bois Yannick Langlois who was representing Mayor Marc Demers. “It’s a pleasure for me to be here to have the first poppy pinned on me,” he told the Laval News.

“This is something that is very meaningful. We all have a duty to remember our veterans and all those who fought in wars. It is something that we regard as very important for the city and that all Laval residents also consider important.”

Students taking part

Helen Kalipolidis, principal of Souvenir Elementary School, was on hand to represent the school’s young students at the campaign launch. “The opening of the annual poppy campaign is always a big occasion for us,” she said.

According to Kalipolidis, Souvenir Elementary will be holding several events on Remembrance Day. “We have assemblies planned for 3K all the way up to grade six,” said Kalipolidis.