Saturday, April 10, 2021
Gunshots heard on Terry Fox Ave. near Cosmodôme

According to the Laval Police, gunshots were heard around the mid-afternoon Friday coming from somewhere in the vicinity outside 2100 Terry Fox Ave. in central Laval.

The Laval Police responded to at least one call made to 911 on Friday around 3:15 pm about the sound of gunshots being heard near the corner of Terry Fox and du Cosmodôme avenues in central Laval.

By the time the police arrived, there were no signs of suspects or victims, although officers found spent bullet casings on the ground outside 2100 Terry Fox Ave., according to a published news report.

According to that report by the Montreal daily news site La Presse, shots were exchanged by the occupants of two vehicles.

LPD investigators have started looking for possible video images of the incident that may have been captured peripherally by security cameras.

The investigators are also said to be seeking out eyewitnesses.

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for the Laval News. During his 24 years covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

