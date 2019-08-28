Demers expresses grief following death of Gilbert Dumas

(TLN) It was with shock and great sadness that Laval mayor Marc Demers, as well as the members of the executive-committee and city councillors, learned last week of the sudden death of their colleague, Councillor Gilbert Dumas.

Dumas, who represented Marc-Aurèle Fortin, was city councillor for the district since 2013 and was also one of the original councillors elected under the banner of the currently governing Mouvement lavallois municipal party.

Condolences from mayor

“My first words are for the daughters of Gilbert, his immediate family and his friends to whom I send my most sincere condolences on behalf of all our team,” Demers said in a statement.

“Mr. Dumas was liked by all his colleagues, all the members of the cabinet as well as the staff of his colleague councillors,” he continued. “His upbeat attitude and his team spirit were an inspiration to everyone, and the faithful support he provided all his colleagues was especially valuable.

A personal loss, says Demers

“As concerns me personally, as with many of us I am losing a greatly valuable colleague as well as an inestimably valuable friend. All the moments shared with Gilbert will always remain as memories, of the same sort as those we have for those who are most meaningful to us.”

In addition to the mayor’s remarks, the Mouvement lavallois also issued a statement on Gilbert Dumas’ passing.

Could always be counted on

“In the name of the party to which he gave so much, in the name of the executive-committee of the Mouvement lavallois/Équipe Marc Demers and supporters, I would to offer my most sincere condolences to his daughters and his close family members,” said MLEMD president Lyne Sylvain.

“As president of the party, I really must say that from the earliest days Gilbert could always be counted on for his assistance and caring each time we called upon him for his services,” she added. “We are losing a man of great value as well as a loyal friend.”