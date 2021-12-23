Francine Charbonneau bows out of 2022 provincial election

Four-term Liberal MNA served Mille-Îles riding for more than 12 years

After more than a dozen years in office, Mille-Îles Liberal MNA Francine Charbonneau says she will not be seeking a fifth term in the provincial general election taking place in October 2022.

First elected in 2008, Charbonneau served as a cabinet minister under former Premier Philippe Couillard. From 2014 to 2018, she was Minister Responsible for Senior Citizens, as well as for families, and for anti-intimidation.

Many roles at National Assembly

From 2008 to 2012, she was a Parliamentary Secretary. She was the spokesperson for the official opposition from 2012 to 2014 for dossiers involving primary and secondary school education.

Her current role in the Liberal opposition shadow cabinet is party spokesperson for issues involving forestry, fauna, parks, professional training and adult education.

Among other things, she is considered to have made important contributions to the National Assembly’s research on legislation regarding death and dying in dignity and the legislation on end-of-life care that followed.

As well, Francine Charbonneau guided the process leading towards the National Assembly’s adoption of its first legislation putting in place elements for the protection of senior citizens.

A real ‘people person’

In a statement released by Charbonneau’s office this week, she said her greatest satisfaction was the personal interaction she had with all the constituents who came to her with questions or seeking help from her team.

Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade issued the following statement after learning of Francine Charbonneau’s decision.

“I would like to point out the great political contribution made by Francine towards the improvement in the lives of Quebecers,” said Anglade. “For more than a decade, she worked with all her heart and with devotion towards the advancement of our society.

Praised by PLQ leader

“Francine is a committed elected official from the Laval community, a model of persistence for all those who are thinking of jumping into politics,” Anglade added.

“More than a remarkable Member of the National Assembly, Francine is also very much liked by her peers as well as by all those who have had the pleasure of meeting her along the way.”

For her part, Charbonneau said the following: “To represent the citizens of Mille-Îles is an honour that I live every day as though it is a gift. Working to improve the well-being of people has always driven me and that is what continues to guide me every day.

“I am therefore leaving with my head held high, sincerely honoured by the privilege that my constituents offered me by granting me their confidence.”