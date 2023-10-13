Firefighters flung open the doors for ‘open house’ at Laval’s firehalls

Thanksgiving event was a chance for moms, dads and kids to blast the sirens
At some point during their lives, children and parents alike have thought for a moment or two about living the life of a firefighter.
A learning experience
While only a relative few ever follow through on it, once a year – on Thanksgiving Weekend – management and staff at the Laval Fire Dept. fling open the garage doors at the city’s nine firehalls.
Every kid living in Laval – young or older – gets a chance to make believe they’re a fireman or firewoman. It’s always an opportunity to get up close to the shiny, bright red ladder and pump trucks parked in firehall garages all over the island.
A day at the firehall
For kids probably more used to playing with scale-models, actually being able to climb behind the wheel of a huge shiny red rig and being able to touch the intricate controls is something they will probably remember for a long time.
From morning to late afternoon last Sunday, everybody got a chance to learn all about the work of firefighters, to watch and take part in equipment demonstrations, to receive fire prevention advice, and even to climb into a truck and feel what it’s like to live the life of a firefighter.