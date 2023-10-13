Firefighters flung open the doors for ‘open house’ at Laval’s firehalls

Thanksgiving event was a chance for moms, dads and kids to blast the sirens

At some point during their lives, children and parents alike have thought for a moment or two about living the life of a firefighter.

A learning experience

While only a relative few ever follow through on it, once a year – on Thanksgiving Weekend – management and staff at the Laval Fire Dept. fling open the garage doors at the city’s nine firehalls.

Seen here with firefighters with the Laval Fire Department, including department director Patrick Taillefer, are members of the Foley and Nadeau families at Chomedey No. 2 firehall last Sunday Oct. 8. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Every kid living in Laval – young or older – gets a chance to make believe they’re a fireman or firewoman. It’s always an opportunity to get up close to the shiny, bright red ladder and pump trucks parked in firehall garages all over the island.

A day at the firehall

For kids probably more used to playing with scale-models, actually being able to climb behind the wheel of a huge shiny red rig and being able to touch the intricate controls is something they will probably remember for a long time.

The Laval Fire Dept.’s annual open house day on Thanksgiving Weekend was a chance for everyone who’s ever been fascinated by fire trucks and firehalls to get up close to the trucks, the gear and the guys that make it all happen. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

From morning to late afternoon last Sunday, everybody got a chance to learn all about the work of firefighters, to watch and take part in equipment demonstrations, to receive fire prevention advice, and even to climb into a truck and feel what it’s like to live the life of a firefighter.