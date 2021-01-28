Fifty-three new social housing units for vulnerable persons in Laval

Two of the projects are in Vimy, while another is in Marc-Aurèle-Fortin

Quebec Environment and Climate Change Minister Benoit Charette and Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete have announced the conclusion of a more than $5 million agreement between the Société d’habitation du Québec (SHQ) and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC) for three projects to create 53 new social housing units in Laval.

According to a press release issued by Skeete and Charette, the new affordable housing units will be for women victimized by family violence, and for young adults with intellectual disabilities.

Under the agreement, the Quebec government commits to pay subsidies to supplement rents in some cases for a period of 20 years.

Those renting the units will be paying only 25 per cent of their revenue for their housing needs. Around $131.5 million is expected to be paid in total on all aspects of the project.

The following organizations in Laval are receiving funding to support social housing projects under their sponsorship:

Avenir de femmes Laval Laval 23 $2,459,396 Bouclier d’Athéna – Maison transitoire 2e étape Laval Laval 17 $1,679,552 La Maison du Pas Sage Laval Laval 13 $887,050

The announcement came on the same day when officials from Ottawa and Quebec were announcing an agreement for the construction of nearly 1,500 social housing units in 14 regions all over Quebec.

Highlights:

Nearly $180 million will be invested through the RHI to complete 68 projects across the province. This represents 1,491 new housing units that will be available as of April 1, 2022.

Projects receiving investments under the RHI will target clients with special housing needs. These include:

Women and children who are victims of domestic or family violence;

Seniors;

Indigenous populations;

People with mental health or addiction issues;

People who are homeless or at risk of homelessness;

People with disabilities, etc.

$1 billion will be invested through the RHI to create 3,000 new permanent affordable housing units across Canada to address urgent housing needs. The projects will be predominantly funded through the AccèsLogis Québec and AccèsLogis Montréal programs, funded by the Government of Quebec.