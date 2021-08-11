Federal prison guards concerned about smuggling and drones

Smuggling of contraband such as drugs and cell phones by aerially-borne drones into federally-administered prisons on Laval’s territory is of growing concern to the union representing guards who oversee prisoners at the penal institutions.

According to the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC–CSN), drones were used in the majority of the 41 documented seizures from detainees at the two federal prisons located in Laval’s Saint-Vincent-de-Paul district.

The union speculates that the with the curfews and restrictions that were in place earlier this year to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of drones to clandestinely fly contraband onto prison grounds grew.

The union says that over a period of five months, correctional services officers made 11 seizures of contraband alcohol, three involving firearms, five for drugs, 11 for unauthorized medications, and 10 for illicit tobacco and cell phones (which are banned for prisoners).

The union maintains that the employer, the Correctional Service of Canada, has taken inadequate measures to control the unauthorized delivery of contraband packages into the penitentiaries in Laval. UCCO-SACC–CSN says CSC should install new radar systems designed to detect the presence of drones being flown near the prisons.

“These radars will facilitate more efficient detection of drones overflying the penitentiaries, which would be a step in the right direction,” Frédérick Lebeau, president of UCCO-SACC–CSN for the region of Quebec, said in a press release issued by the union.

However, the union maintains that CSC is only planning on implementing five radar units at a total of 49 federal penal establishments across Canada. The union says that in Quebec, the only radar system to be installed soon will be at Donnaconna Institution near Quebec City.

As well, the union claims that the radar systems will only be solving part of the problem – that being detection of incoming drones. “Once the drone has been detected, how are we to get our hands on the package before the detainees do?” Lebeau asked.

According to the UCCO-SACC–CSN, interception of contraband packages being smuggled in by drone will be essential. They also note that other measures being planned by the CSC include securing prison cell windows and possibly also installing roofs over some exterior areas, making them inaccessible to drones.

On top of these suggestions, UCCO-SACC–CSN says CSC needs to implement body scanners inside its prisons and penitentiaries to detect the presence of contraband when it has been smuggled past outside security by drones.

Laval Police seek missing 17-year-old girl

The Laval Police Department is hoping members of the public will help to locate a 17-year-old girl from Laval who has been missing since July 29.

According to a press release issued by the LPD on Aug. 2, Joelle Adam left her home on that date but hasn’t been seen since. Her family fear for her safety. It is believed she is still somewhere in the greater Montreal region.

Description:

Race: Caucasian and speaks French

She is 5’ 3” tall and weighs 140 lbs.

She has blonde hair and hazel eyes

She was last seen wearing a pink top, flowered slacks and beige running shoes made by FILA.

Anyone who believes they have information on the whereabouts of Joelle Adam can contact the Laval Police Department’s Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636), or call 911. The file number is LVL 210801-028.

Boating Safety

With the good weather forecast for the next few days, many boaters will be on the waterways. Your nautical patrol police call for caution, however, because our rivers have certain peculiarities, often unknown to boating enthusiasts. Let us think here of the narrow channels, the low or variable water level as well as the cold temperature in certain places.

The City of Laval is surrounded by 2 major bodies of water, namely the Rivière des Prairies and the Rivière des Mille Îles. Regardless of the waterway, boat operators who engage in nautical activities must show courtesy and above all, respect the articles and regulations taken from the Canada Shipping Act.

This means that you must know and follow the laws and rules that apply to your boat, as well as water in which you navigate. It is also suggested to use the Safe Boating Guide Canada as a starting point for safe navigation.

The Criminal Code of Canada also applies to boating. The following are considered criminal acts:

• Driving / guarding and controlling a boat with impaired abilities by alcohol and / or drugs

• Do not stop at the scene of an accident

• Operating a boat that is not seaworthy Five takeaways:

• Wear your PFD or life jacket

• Do not drink alcohol while driving

• Take a navigation course

• Be prepared and the required equipment on your boat

• Beware of the dangers of cold water immersion.