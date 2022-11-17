Father of slain Sainte-Dorothée children deemed fit to stand trial

A 46-year-old man from Sainte-Dorothée who was in a coma in hospital for most of the past month after his two children were found dead in the family home was deemed fit to stand trial on Thursday following a video linkup hearing with justice officials at the Laval courthouse.

The scene on Lauzon St. around 9:20 pm on Monday Oct. 17. (Photo: courtesy Laval Police)

Kamaljit Arora, who is currently being detained at the Philippe Pinel Institute, was formally charged after doctors who conducted an evaluation of him at the psychiatric hospital on Henri Bourassa Blvd. in Montreal declared him fit to stand trial.

Arora faces two charges of first-degree murder, as well as one charge that he assaulted his wife by strangling her on the same day their children were killed.

It is alleged that Arora killed his 13-year-old daughter and his 11-year-old son in the family’s home on Lauzon St. in Sainte-Dorothée on Oct. 17.

According to several initial media accounts, they were drugged and drowned in a bathtub.