‘Évolution Laval 2023’ showcased clean technologies, sustainable mobility

Laval Chamber of Commerce event drew up to 2,000 participants online and in-person

Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer spoke first-hand about his experiences leading one of Quebec’s largest cities in trying to introduce innovations into an urban setting.

Entrepreneurs and business people from Laval had the opportunity on May 30 and 31 to learn ways to maximize their efforts in an increasingly sustainable and evolving economy when the Laval Chamber of Commerce and Industry staged Évolution Laval 2023, a multi-platformed and transnational event featuring internationally-renowned speakers.

A half-dozen presenters with wide-ranging experience in private sector and government management brought forward their views on sustainable mobility, electrification of transport, eco-fiscality, clean technologies and the measures that can be taken now to navigate the quickly-evolving environmental landscape while identifying and accepting challenges.

In-person and online

While up to 2,000 registered participants took part online, a few from Laval accepted an invitation to be present at the video studios of Creativ Nation on Le Corbusier Blvd. where the live segments from Laval were taking place.

Among the speakers taking part in person or remotely by videoconference were Erin Brockovich, the American paralegal and environmental activist whose key role in a major corporate lawsuit became the subject of the year-2000 Oscar-winning film Erin Brockovich.

Some practical experiences

Also sharing their experiences and stories were Bertrand Piccard, the first person to travel around the globe in a solar-powered aircraft. He is also a psychiatrist, the holder of 22 aeronautical records and the founder of the Solar Impulse Foundation.

As well, Bill Reed, the founder and creator of the LEED standard for environmentally sustainable construction norms, spoke about eco-responsible project financing as well as regenerative construction practices. Fabio Duarte, chief of research at MIT Sensible City Lab, explained how technological solutions can be integrated into municipal operations to make cities greener and more resilient to climate change.

Mayor Boyer’s take

Luc Sirois, a leading expert in technological innovation in Quebec, spoke of the challenges facing Laval. And finally, Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer spoke first-hand about his experiences as the mayor of Quebec’s third-largest city in trying to introduce innovations into an urban setting.

The presentations also provided business leaders from Laval with information on new economic trends, sustainable mobility, electrification of transport, eco-fiscality, clean technologies and more. The two-day event was MC’d by Alexandre Kénol, executive-director of Le Tiers Lieu, a cooperative workspace on Saint Martin Blvd. in Laval based on principles of social economy.