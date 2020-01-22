Electro-Kut to automate with $825,000 federal grant

From the left (foreground), Electro-Kut founder and president Christian Delisle, Laval-Les Îles Liberal MP Fayçal El Khoury, Parliamentary Secretary for Canada Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly and Alfred-Pellan Liberal MP Angelo Iacono are seen here at Electro-Kut headquarters in the Laval industrial park last week. Photo: Martin C. Barry

Martin C. Barry

A Laval-based toolmaking company that manufactures complex components for Montreal’s booming aerospace sector received an $825,000 loan from the federal government last week to purchase next-generation equipment in order to become more active in global export markets.

Landing gear parts

Located on Michelin St. in the heart of the Laval industrial park, Electro-Kut was founded in 1986. Since then, the business has developed some leading expertise in the machining of cast and forged parts as well as in exotic alloy materials used in landing gear components.

According to Canada Economic Development for Quebec which is making the grant, Electro-Kut has been facing a growing shortage of technical and specialized labour and is no longer able to meet its clientele’s requirements and take full advantage of business opportunities.

To meet the growing global demand for specialized parts, Electro-Kut is therefore undertaking an ambitious automation, robotization and digitization project.

Ramping up exports

The $825,000 repayable amount will allow the company to purchase three pieces of next-generation equipment to produce parts automatically and continuously. Electro-Kut will also be able to kick-start its growth in export markets and take full advantage of market opportunities in this booming sector of the Canadian economy.

“Automation in aeronautics is a complex challenge that takes time to implement before we can reap all the benefits,” said Christian Delisle, founder and president of Electro-Kut. “A patient financial partner such as CED is critical in helping us to modernize our operations.”

An eye to expansion

At the same time, Delisle appealed to the City of Laval’s Commissioner for Industrial Development (who was present for the announcement) to help pave the way for Electro-Kut to obtain a construction permit from the city in order to carry out a badly-needed enlargement of the company’s facilities, which have become overcrowded.

“Electro-Kut is the perfect example of a business that has been able to innovate in how it operates to overcome the growing labour shortage in Quebec,” said Sherbrooke MP Élizabeth Brière, the parliamentary secretary to Minister of Economic Development Mélanie Joly who was unable to be on hand for the announcement.

Promoting businesses

“Rest assured that the government of Canada under the leadership of Justin Trudeau has an eye out for the well-being of all Canadian businesses,” said Laval-Les Îles Liberal MP Fayçal El Khoury.

Addressing the company’s president, El Khoury continued, “We are calling upon you and your team, your employees, to do your best to help to make known the innovative industry in Laval, and to continue working to grow the workforce with people from Laval in order to improve our economy through the creation of employment.”