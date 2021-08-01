Deployment of charging stations for electric vehicles

With the ultimate goal of making Laval greener, the Executive Committee renewed its partnership agreement with Hydro-Québec for five years.

This agreement will make it possible to

continue to improve the supply of electric vehicle charging in Laval for the next few years.

Several electric car charging site developments are in the preparation phase throughout the territory, and this partnership agreement will facilitate the processes of acquiring and implementing 240 V charging stations on the sites owned by the City.

$150,000 grant for LVL UP, digital lab and music

Imagined by the organization [co]motion, agitator of culture, the

event LVL UP, digital lab and music is back for a2nd edition after a forced withdrawal last year due to the health crisis.

The objective of the event is to revitalize the city center (Montmorency sector)

by combining digital arts and urban culture.

The programming has been adapted to comply with public health recommendations and will include, among other things, spontaneous shows, virtual conferences with artists and presentations of interactive works.

LVL UP, digital lab and music will take place from 16 to 19 September in the Montmorency quadrilateral.

Financial assistance of $40,000 for the Diapason Festival

The members of the Executive Committee have granted $40,000 in financial assistance to the Centrale des artistes for the 13th edition of the Diapason Festival, which will be held

from August 5 to 8.

This sum will make it possible to maintain the adapted formula of the festival and, thus, to revitalize the

Laval cultural landscape.

Since 2015, the festival has been developing in the heart of

Vieux-Sainte-Rose and offers various shows in atypical places, while having a major pole on the banks of the Bathers.

With the health restrictions related to COVID-19, the festival’s programming had to be reviewed as well as its capacity on the various sites it operates.

This year, the program will therefore be divided into four locations that will be specified at its unveiling.

Executive Committee Meetings

The executive committee meets weekly to make decisions on a variety of issues.

It is composed of the president, Mayor Marc Demers, the vice-president, Stéphane Boyer (Duvernay–PontViau) as well as councillors Sandra Desmeules (Concorde–Boisde-Boulogne), Ray Khalil (Sainte-Dorothée), Virginie Dufour

(Sainte-Rose) and two associate members, Nicholas Borne (Laval-les-Îles) and Aline Dib (Saint-Martin).