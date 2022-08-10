Crowds surge to new record levels at 2022 Symposium de Sainte-Rose

Seventy artists participated in this year’s art exhibition in Vieux Sainte-Rose

Following two summers when the Symposium de Sainte-Rose was either cancelled or scaled down because of the Covid pandemic, the crowds were out in great numbers once again during the last days of July for this highly-appreciated annual art exhibition in the heart of Old Sainte-Rose.

Oprina-Felicia Dolea, the new president of the Corporation Rose-Art which organizes the symposium every year, is seen here with some of her own art work. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

From July 28 to 31, appreciators of fine sculpture and exquisite art came from all over Quebec as well as other parts of eastern Canada to enjoy the 26th Symposium de Sainte-Rose.

A magnificent setting

As always, the Symposium took place in downtown Sainte-Rose along Sainte-Rose Blvd. next to the Old Firehall (La Vieille Caserne), near the historic Sainte-Rose-de-Lima church, between Filion and Deslaurier-Hotte streets.

For many patrons, the Saint-Rose Art Symposium has become an annual pilgrimage to an art show where they know quality works can be purchased to enhance the home, or as lasting gifts for family and loved ones.

styles ranged from traditional and impressionistic to modern and abstract

More than 20,000 people attended this year’s free event, held in a region of Quebec that is renowned for producing great artists, such as the late Marc Aurèle Fortin.

Artists Diane Lafond, right, and Maggie Romanovici exhibited their works at the 2022 Symposium de Sainte-Rose from July 28-31. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

A magnet for talent

Attendees had the opportunity to purchase works by 70 talented artists, expressing themselves in styles ranging from traditional and impressionistic to modern and abstract.

“This year, we have artists from all over Quebec and even further,” said Oprina-Felicia Dolea, the new president of the Corporation Rose-Art which organizes the symposium. At least one contributor came from New Brunswick, while others were from areas of the province renowned for their artists such as Quebec City.

Gathering place for art

Professional artist Anne-Marie Boisvert of Boisbriand on the North Shore was among the 70 contributors at this year’s Symposium de Sainte-Rose. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

The Symposium de Ste-Rose is regarded by some as one of Canada’s most successful gatherings of visual artists and their works. Each year, attending the symposium is seen by connoisseurs of art as a great opportunity to enjoy the creations of many different artists who express themselves in many different styles.

As the Sainte-Rose Art Symposium’s reputation has grown across Quebec and other provinces, the organizers have also received some significant recognition. In 2019, the Laval Chamber of Commerce and Industry presented them with a Dunamis award for helping to promote tourism in Laval.

An award-winning formula

Seventy artists exhibited their works during this year’s Symposium de Sainte-Rose.

They were also a finalist for a second Dunamis the following year as a “sustainable” organization or enterprise. And indeed, tourism has been growing by leaps and bounds in Laval over the past few years, as travellers from all over Canada and the U.S. discover hidden treasures such as the Symposium de Sainte-Rose.

One of the participants in this year’s symposium who came from Montreal’s West Island praised the organizers for staging one of the finest art exhibitions anywhere in the province. “This symposium is exceptional compared to other art shows I have had the opportunity to take part in,” said Maggie Romanovici of Kirkland, while adding that there was no comparable resource for artists to be found on Montreal’s West Island.