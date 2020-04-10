COVID-19 update for Laval up to April 9

[dfp_ads id=6022]

While Laval is Quebec’s third largest municipality, it became second only to Montreal for deaths from the COVID-19 virus on April 9 – with a total of 41 fatalities.

Quebec public health authorities say a long road lies ahead before COVID-19 is contained.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Laval to this date was less than half Montreal’s 93 fatalities, but still significantly ahead of the third-ranking region, Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Québec, which had 29 deaths from the disease.

In Québec, to date, according to Santé Québec officials, there were 10,912 confirmed cases of COVID‑19, including a total of 216 deaths. Laval ranks third in the province for confirmed cases (897), behind Montérégie (1,108) and Montreal (5,262).