Consultative committee for seniors seeking members

The City of Laval says its consultative committee on senior citizens’ issues is currently looking for people living in Laval with an interest in seniors’ problems who would like to become committee members.

The consultative committee on seniors’ issues studies questions having to do with a vast array of facets that affect senior citizens on Laval’s territory.

Laval City Hall.

Once chosen, the members of the committee will be representative of the diversity among senior citizens in Laval. Their duties will include:

Watching over needs of Laval’s senior citizens;

Developing knowledge of the municipal issues involving this segment of the population;

Raising awareness of the issues, while coming up with solutions the municiplaity can apply;

If you would like to become involved in the community, the City of Laval’s Secretariat for Governance is seeking individuals who are committed, available, motivated and representative of diversity among Laval’s seniors.

Additional information on how to apply is available on the City of Laval’s web site.

STL and bus drivers agreed to call off last Monday’s strike

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) and the FTQ/Canadian Union of Public Employees local representing 625 STL bus drivers reached an agreement last week, resulting in a planned one-day strike last Monday being called off.

Despite this, two more strike days are still being called for on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, which are a Friday and a Saturday. Nonetheless, essential services will be provided, as they were on the first strike day Nov. 3.

In the meantime, another hearing between the two parties was scheduled to determine the level of essential services to be given by the drivers on the upcoming strike days.

STI Logo

“There is no settlement soon, but the discussions are still underway,” said union local president Patrick Lafleur. That said, STL management isn’t happy with how things are going.

“STL management continues to deplore the decision by the Union to hold strike days, imposing very tight schedules on the clientele, while talks are still underway,” they said in a statement. At issue during the negotiations are salaries, working hours and bus schedules during off-peak hours.